- Ongoing updates from Polk County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.

SANDBAGS:

WINTER HAVEN:

The City of Winter Haven has set up a sandbag location at W.G. Roe Park in Winter Haven. The filling station is open as of August 28, 2019. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

The station address is 2269 7th St SW in Winter Haven.

Sand and bags are available to citizens and will be replenished as needed until the weather event has passed. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels for filling the bags.

UNINCORPORATED:

Beginning at 7 a.m. Aug. 28, the following locations are providing sand and sandbags. Please bring your own shovel. A maximum of 10 sandbags will be provided to each household to help prevent water intrusion into the home.

Sandbag fill site locations are:

• Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

• Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

• Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

• Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

• Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

• Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

All sites will remain open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will remain open. On Monday, only the Mulberry, Lakeland, Auburndale and Dundee sites will be open. However, this could change depending on the storm’s track and intensity.

EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Polk County EOC at: https://www.polk-county.net/emergency-management