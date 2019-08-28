< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425952754" data-article-version="1.0">Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida's east coast</h1> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida's east coast&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/nhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane" data-title="Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida's east coast" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/nhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida's east coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425952754.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425952754");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425952754_426132785_181268"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425952754_426132785_181268";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426132785","video":"599681","title":"Wednesday%20night%20tropics%20update","caption":"Chief%20Meteorologist%20Paul%20Dellegatto","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FWednesday_night_tropics_update_0_7624112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FWednesday_night_tropics_update_599681_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661659511%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D10dGnm7eX9TagOvHWAe4d7L1JLo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fnhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane"}},"createDate":"Aug EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425952754_426132785_181268",video:"599681",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Wednesday_night_tropics_update_0_7624112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Chief%2520Meteorologist%2520Paul%2520Dellegatto",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/29/Wednesday_night_tropics_update_599681_1800.mp4?Expires=1661659511&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=10dGnm7eX9TagOvHWAe4d7L1JLo",eventLabel:"Wednesday%20night%20tropics%20update-426132785",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/tropics&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fnhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/nhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:05AM EDT</span></p> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425952754").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425952754").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-425952754" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425952754-426121493"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425952754-426121493" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/69402739_673941896419037_9164832706352119808_n_1567047194423_7623847_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425952754" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines425952754' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/tropical-storm-dorian-forecast-puerto-rico-wednesday"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-1164417978_1566995949094_7621812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dorian takes aim at US</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian gained strength as it brushed past Puerto Rico Wednesday, threatening to grow into a dangerously powerful hurricane ahead of a possible Labor Day landfall in Florida.</p><p>Wednesday night, Dorian had topped hurricane status with winds blowing at 85 mph and moving northwest at 13 miles per hour with nothing but warm open Atlantic waters ahead of it.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>Forecasters still expect the hurricane to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane before landfall.<br />The entire east coast of Florida and Georgia are in the storm’s forecast cone, which also extends as far north as the South Carolina border. But most of the focus was on Florida, where local governments began making sandbags available and officials are urging residents to take precautions now.</p><p>Gov. } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_425952754_426113923_148637">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Bay_Area_emergency_managers_urge_prepare_0_7623736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_425952754_426113923_148637"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_425952754_426113923_148637" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425952754_426113923_148637" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425952754_426113923_148637";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426113923","video":"599616","title":"Bay%20Area%20emergency%20managers%20urge%20preparedness","caption":"Hurricane%20Dorian%20gained%20strength%20as%20it%20brushed%20past%20Puerto%20Rico%20on%20Wednesday%2C%20threatening%20to%20grow%20into%20a%20dangerously%20powerful%20hurricane%20ahead%20of%20a%20possible%20Labor%20Day%20landfall%20in%20Florida.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FBay_Area_emergency_managers_urge_prepare_0_7623736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FBay_Area_emergency_managers_urge_preparedness_599616_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661652901%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DhZ2mQ3AhGlyo7V1UAfiygfUOQCw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fnhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane"}},"createDate":"Aug 28 2019 10:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425952754_426113923_148637",video:"599616",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Bay_Area_emergency_managers_urge_prepare_0_7623736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hurricane%2520Dorian%2520gained%2520strength%2520as%2520it%2520brushed%2520past%2520Puerto%2520Rico%2520on%2520Wednesday%252C%2520threatening%2520to%2520grow%2520into%2520a%2520dangerously%2520powerful%2520hurricane%2520ahead%2520of%2520a%2520possible%2520Labor%2520Day%2520landfall%2520in%2520Florida.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/28/Bay_Area_emergency_managers_urge_preparedness_599616_1800.mp4?Expires=1661652901&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hZ2mQ3AhGlyo7V1UAfiygfUOQCw",eventLabel:"Bay%20Area%20emergency%20managers%20urge%20preparedness-426113923",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fnhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto explained that a high pressure system in the Atlantic is key to the storm’s track; if the high weakens, it will allow Dorian to slide up the U.S. east coast. But if the storm remains strong – as some models are increasingly suggesting – it will push Dorian straight into Florida.</p><p>“Notice the big bend in the track,” Paul said. “The comparative storm would be Jeanne back in 2004 that cut across the peninsula and did cause all kinds of trouble here locally. We had very strong winds; the storm went right over Hillsborough County. Over Plant City, we had winds 70 to 90 miles per hour. Depending on how strong this storm is at landfall, we could be looking at something like that over Labor Day.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_425952754_426115340_113492">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Stores_already_struggling_to_keep_shelve_0_7623910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_425952754_426115340_113492"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_425952754_426115340_113492" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425952754_426115340_113492" class="wrapper-video"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425952754_426115340_113492";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426115340","video":"599624","title":"Stores%20already%20struggling%20to%20keep%20shelves%20stocked","caption":"Hurricane%20Dorian%20gained%20strength%20as%20it%20brushed%20past%20Puerto%20Rico%20Wednesday%2C%20threatening%20to%20grow%20into%20a%20dangerously%20powerful%20hurricane%20ahead%20of%20a%20possible%20Labor%20Day%20landfall%20in%20Florida.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FStores_already_struggling_to_keep_shelve_0_7623910_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F28%2FStores_already_struggling_to_keep_shelves_stocke_599624_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661653236%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D2R0e9-HT33-IN2W0fghq3f4J4Jw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fnhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane"}},"createDate":"Aug EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425952754_426115340_113492",video:"599624",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Stores_already_struggling_to_keep_shelve_0_7623910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Hurricane%2520Dorian%2520gained%2520strength%2520as%2520it%2520brushed%2520past%2520Puerto%2520Rico%2520Wednesday%252C%2520threatening%2520to%2520grow%2520into%2520a%2520dangerously%2520powerful%2520hurricane%2520ahead%2520of%2520a%2520possible%2520Labor%2520Day%2520landfall%2520in%2520Florida.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/28/Stores_already_struggling_to_keep_shelves_stocke_599624_1800.mp4?Expires=1661653236&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=2R0e9-HT33-IN2W0fghq3f4J4Jw",eventLabel:"Stores%20already%20struggling%20to%20keep%20shelves%20stocked-426115340",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fweather%2Ftropics%2Fnhc-dorian-could-become-a-category-2-hurricane"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,true,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> “We’re not quite to that point to say it’s definitely going to happen, but the odds are going up.”</p><p>As the state’s east coast began to hunker down, some Tampa Bay area communities began offering sandbags. </p><p>While it’s still too soon to say exactly what the local effects will be, forecasters warned not to wait until the last minute to prepare.</p><p>“Impacts to Tampa Bay area depend on exact track, which we will fine tune in coming days,” Paul added. “Have a hurricane plan.”</p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian track map" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/trackmap_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian spaghetti models" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/models_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian satellite" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/ir_enhanced_storm3_1.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian watches and warnings" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/omni/tropical_warnings_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody></table><p> <div class="mod-inline " style="background-color:transparent;"> <!-- begin: DORIAN MAP --> <style type="text/css">.hermine-header{background-color:#09C;color:#FFF;text-decoration:none;font-size:1.1rem;padding:3px 3px 6px 3px}</style> <header class="hermine-header"><h3><span style="color:#ffffff;"><b> Dorian By County</b></span></h3></header> <div align="right"><img alt="Map" src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/06/bayareamap_82157_ver1.0.jpg" style="border-width: 0px; border-style: solid; width: 300px; height: 355px;" usemap="#counties" /><p></p><p align="center"><map id="counties" name="counties"><area coords="51,278,111,279,111,306,130,307,129,328,114,331,112,343,89,342" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sarasota-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="207,238,207,331,247,331,247,315,264,318,262,302,293,307,258,256,268,239" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-highlands-county" shape="poly" /> <area coords="134,285,204,332" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-desoto-county" shape="rect" /> <area coords="135,235,203,284" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hardee-county" shape="rect" target="_blank" /> <area coords="136,230,136,149,129,147,129,139,137,139,137,130,151,130,151,125,189,124,193,137,203,137,220,156,235,165,237,193,253,202,264,232" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-polk-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="131,238,131,301,114,300,114,274,49,273,40,252,70,236" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-manatee-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="52,149,132,151,131,231,63,232,78,204,65,201,53,175" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hillsborough-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="28,150,48,150,49,174,40,184,49,196,54,208,51,213,48,223,34,232,18,200" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pinellas-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="44,110,104,108,111,101,126,103,130,129,122,135,126,147,27,146" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pasco-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="54,67,86,72,100,72,106,83,118,88,125,90,127,98,108,98,107,103,48,104" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hernando-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="106,22,149,24,148,61,146,66,148,73,149,82,146,120,137,123,134,87,125,82,110,75,104,67,118,47" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sumter-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /> <area coords="40,13,81,13,102,27,114,51,101,67,58,61,41,44" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-citrus-county" shape="poly" target="_blank" /></map></p></div><!-- END DORIAN MAP --> </div> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Tropics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4453414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-highlands-county" title="Hurricane Dorian information: Highlands County" data-articleId="426070100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian information: Highlands County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ongoing updates from Highlands County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.</p><p>SANDBAGS:</p><p>None available yet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-desoto-county" title="Hurricane Dorian information: DeSoto County" data-articleId="426069538" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84082-DeSoto_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591353007_52967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84082-DeSoto_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591353007_52967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84082-DeSoto_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591353007_52967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84082-DeSoto_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591353007_52967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84082-DeSoto_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591353007_52967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian information: DeSoto County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ongoing updates from DeSoto County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.</p><p>SANDBAGS:</p><p>None available yet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hardee-county" title="Hurricane Dorian information: Hardee County" data-articleId="426068787" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84083-HARDEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364095_53055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84083-HARDEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364095_53055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84083-HARDEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364095_53055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84083-HARDEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364095_53055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84083-HARDEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364095_53055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian information: Hardee County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ongoing updates from Hardee County as Hurricane Dorian impacts Florida.</p><p>SANDBAGS:</p><p>None available yet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/faith-cafe-continues-serving-hope-amid-midtown-construction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_20190829032204"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Faith Cafe continues serving hope amid Midtown construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-seek-to-loosen-bus-restrictions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_20190829031747"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough County schools seek to loosen bus restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/policy-on-automatic-citizenship-for-children-born-abroad-to-us-military-members-changed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Immigrants take the oath of citizenship to the United States at a naturalization service on January 22, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="908830360_1567039646146-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Policy on automatic citizenship for children born abroad to US military members changed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-memorial-academy-principal-says-school-was-treated-differently-from-the-start"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_20190828232141"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lincoln Memorial Academy principal says school was treated differently from the start</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/faith-cafe-continues-serving-hope-amid-midtown-construction" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Faith_Cafe_continues_mission_amid_constr_4_7623985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Faith Cafe continues serving hope amid Midtown construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-schools-seek-to-loosen-bus-restrictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Parents_worry_about_dangerous_walks_to_s_2_7623971_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillsborough County schools seek to loosen bus restrictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/policy-on-automatic-citizenship-for-children-born-abroad-to-us-military-members-changed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-908830360%20THUMB_1567039646146.jpg_7623571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Immigrants&#x20;take&#x20;the&#x20;oath&#x20;of&#x20;citizenship&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;naturalization&#x20;service&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Newark&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Policy on automatic citizenship for children born abroad to US military members changed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lincoln-memorial-academy-principal-says-school-was-treated-differently-from-the-start" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/LMA_principal_says_school_was_treated_di_3_7623388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lincoln Memorial Academy principal says school was treated differently from the start</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/families-file-lawsuit-against-dump-truck-driver-in-deadly-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Lawsuit_filed_against_driver_crash_that__2_7622888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Families file lawsuit against dump truck driver in deadly crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 