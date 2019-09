The Walt Disney Company is sending much-needed help to residents and its employees in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Disney, which owns a private island in the Bahamas - Castaway Cay - has pledged $1 million in donations, plus assistance to employees in immediate need.

The company said its first priority was to take care of about 60 Castaway Cay employees who live on Abaco, Grand Bahama and other Bahamian islands.