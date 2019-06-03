< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/florida-attorney-general-beware-storm-relief-scams" data-title="Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/florida-attorney-general-beware-storm-relief-scams" addthis:title="Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427146912.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li Price-gouging hotline activated in Florida TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - In the wake of a disaster, scam artists are ready to take advantage of the situation and rip you off. The Florida Attorney General's Office is warning consumers to look out for phony charities asking for cash donations to help Dorian victims.

A Florida website called "Check-A-Charity" will help you confirm whether a charity is reputable. On the website, you can check the organization's track record, including any financial information reported to the state.

Susan McGrath, the executive director of the Florida Consumer Action Network, says the public should be cautious about giving money on-line, especially through links in mass emails.

Instead, she recommends going directly to the organization's website to donate.

"If you receive an email with an appeal from a group that's asking for money, law requires them to list... their registration number. If that's not included, that's a red flag," said McGrath. Call 1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or visit freshfromflorida.com to get information about the charity to which you plan to donate.

The Attorney General's Office also said price-gouging on items like food, gas, water, and hotel rooms should be reported right away. 