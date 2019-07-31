< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pinellas County boat captain develops necrotizing fasciitis from vibrio vulnificus class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/health/pinellas-county-boat-captain-develops-necrotizing-fasciitis-from-vibrio-vulnificus" data-title="Pinellas County boat captain develops necrotizing fasciitis from vibrio vulnificus" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/health/pinellas-county-boat-captain-develops-necrotizing-fasciitis-from-vibrio-vulnificus" addthis:title="Pinellas County boat captain develops necrotizing fasciitis from vibrio vulnificus"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421517327.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var 31 2019 10:34PM By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 31 2019 10:27PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 31 2019 10:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 10:36PM EDT class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Pinellas County boat captain is in the hospital fighting a mean bacterial infection, sometimes called flesh-eating bacteria or necrotizing fasciitis. </p><p>George Billiris says he was fishing with his grandson July 22 in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Pinellas-Pasco line. July 23 he went to Mease Countryside Hospital and hasn't left since. </p><p>A day after the fishing trip, he was on his charter boat when he noticed pain near a healing scab. That lead to chills, fever, and blistering.</p><p>"It is not something you think about until it hits you," he said. "Thank God I have family who cared enough to rush me off quickly."</p><p>After a bevy of tests, doctors figured out he had contracted <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/vibriovulnificus.html">vibrio vulnificus</a>, which is present in some brackish and ocean waterways.</p> <div id='continue-text-421517327' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421517327' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421517327' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421517327', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421517327'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Billiris is on antibiotics and believes they have successfully reversed the effects of the nasty bacteria.</p><p>"If I didn't get treatment, I'd probably be dead," he said.</p><p>While the state does not track all forms of disease-causing bacteria, it does track vibrio vulnificus infections.</p><p>In 2017, there were 50 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. Last year, there were 42 confirmed cases and nine deaths.</p><p>This year, through July 12, there were <a href="http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vibrio-infections/vibrio-vulnificus/index.html">10 cases reported statewide</a>, but no deaths.</p><p>However, since then, a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip">Tennessee man died after contracting vibrio vulnificus</a> in Okalossa County, according to his daughter.</p><p>There have also been a number of cases of necrotizing fasciitis, which can be caused by other bacteria and pathogens. </p><p>An Ellenton woman named <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-says-ellenton-beachgoer-who-contracted-flesh-eating-bacteria-has-died">Lynn Fleming died last month</a>. </p><p>Since spring, several others have survived, including a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/citrus-county-man-has-6-surgeries-to-remove-massive-bacterial-infection">Citrus County man swimming</a> in the panhandle, whose doctor said his infection was caused by a Streptococcus bacteria. A <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/flesh-eating-bacteria-nearly-kills-pinellas-man">fisherman in Palm Harbor</a> and a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/ohio-man-contracts-flesh-eating-bacteria-in-water-off-pinellas-county">vacationer swimming off Weedon Island</a> also survived, but the exact cause of their necrotizing fasciitis was not known.</p><p>Experts say people with depleted immune systems and those swimming with open wounds are thought to be more at risk.</p><p>"I am more thankful [my grandson] didn't contract it. He was in the water with me. JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>