Posted Aug 28 2019 05:35PM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 05:39PM EDT
Florida will use state rules to protect Key deer if the animals are removed from the federal endangered species list , Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton wrote in a letter this week to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
However, the species will have to also undergo further review to receive continued state protection, Sutton said.
“We are prepared and ready to implement our state rules to ensure there are no gaps in protection for the long-term survival of the Florida Key deer,” Sutton wrote Monday.
Posted Aug 28 2019 11:03AM EDT
Updated Aug 28 2019 03:37PM EDT
Florida wildlife officials say hunters have captured two huge Burmese pythons as part of the state's program to remove the invasive snakes.
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said on Facebook Wednesday that they're seeing double after Python Action Team members captured two 17-foot, 9-inch pythons.
Shortly after the agency posted pictures of one snake caught by Kevin Reich , colleague George Perkins showed up at the Davie office with another catch.
Posted Aug 27 2019 10:04AM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 11:24AM EDT
SeaWorld Orlando wants Florida teachers to come to their park free of charge.
The theme park announced that they are offering all teachers in the state of Florida free, unlimited entry to SeaWorld Orlando.
