- The force will be with Disney park guests as Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opens Thursday.

In the last few weeks, Disney passholders and employees got a sneak peak, but everyone can immerse themselves in the new land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios when it opens to the public Thursday. On that day, guests will be transported to Batuu, which is a planet within the Star Wars movies.

The detailed sights of the first phase of the Galaxy Edge area are a nod to what fans have seen in the films, even down to a “Coca-Cola droid,” in which the brand name is even written in the Batuu language.

The ride at the center of the attraction is “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.” Guests will take on the role of either a pilot, engineer or gunner before heading out on a space adventure.

A second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will be opening December 5. It is said to be a game-changer in technology that places guests in the center of the battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

There will be shops that will give guests a personal experience, such as “Savi’s Workshop,” where they can build a custom light saber, or “Droid Depot,” where guests can design and assemble their own customized droid.

Clothing stores like 'Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities' and 'Black Spire Outfitters' will allow guests to purchase clothing that Star Wars’ characters wear. There will, of course, be stores to purchase other items, like handcrafted toys and plushies.

Dining options called “'Oga's Cantina' and 'Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo” will be ready to serve, and food stands will sell other food items, like the iconic “blue milk,” “green milk,” and "Saka’s Kettle.”

Disneyland's version in California debuted in May 2019, but to a disappointing turnout, reports FOX Business. Employee hours were cut, and part of the blame is due to the fear of an overcrowded experience.

“Some people stayed away just because they expected that it would not be a great guest experience,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said on a recent earnings call. “The second attraction in Anaheim will open in January."

The second attraction Iger refers to is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which won't open at Disneyland until early 2020.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Star Wars attraction at Disney World is expected draw bigger crowds than in California.

Get a look at the Millennium Falcon with FOX 13's feature report Charley's Belcher:

Brief tour of Batuu​​​​​: