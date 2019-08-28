Florida will use state rules to protect Key deer if the animals are removed from the federal endangered species list , Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton wrote in a letter this week to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

However, the species will have to also undergo further review to receive continued state protection, Sutton said.

“We are prepared and ready to implement our state rules to ensure there are no gaps in protection for the long-term survival of the Florida Key deer,” Sutton wrote Monday.