Man arrested in car theft, death of disabled dog in South Florida Photos: Wilton Manors Police/Wanda Ferrari By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 10 2019 12:00PM EDT
Updated Oct 10 2019 03:31PM EDT class='dateline'>OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Police in South Florida have arrested a suspect days after a disabled dog was <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/disabled-florida-dog-stolen-in-car-found-zorra-is-gone-she-is-dead-" target="_blank">found dead inside a stolen car</a>.</p><p>Wilton Manors police arrested 19-year-old Jephthe Jean Francois on Wednesday, charging him with multiple crimes including grand theft auto and animal cruelty.</p><p>Investigators said Francois stole a Volvo station wagon outside of a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park, <a href="https://wsvn.com/news/local/arrest-made-in-car-theft-death-of-disabled-dog/" target="_blank">WSVN reports</a>.</p><p>Zorra, a 13-year-old disabled husky mix, was resting in the back seat. The car was found days later near a pond in Sunrise. Zorra's body was found inside the vehicle. While the cause of death is still undetermined, investigators believe she died of a heat stroke.</p><p>"Zorra is gone, she is dead," Amy Roman, the founder of the group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida, said in a Facebook video. The dog, who typically used a pink wheelchair to get around, was lying on a pillow in the backseat, not in her wheelchair.</p><p>When Ferrari returned to her car, it was gone — and so was Zorra.</p><p>Ferrari said the dog was her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.</p><p>Rescue groups immediately pleaded for Zorra's return. A pet detective was hired, and a $3,000 reward offered.</p><p>Police connected Francois to the crime after he was arrested for burglarizing a home Wednesday night. He was a passenger in a stolen car, with several items found inside the vehicle that were later identified as stolen. One of those items was the key to the 2005 Volvo station wagon.</p><p>The Broward Sheriff's Office said Francois <a href="https://www.sheriff.org/PIO/BSONews/Pages/SUNRISE-MAN-ARRESTED-FOR-CAR-THEFT-AND-DEATH-OF-DOG.aspx" target="_blank">was on pre-trial release</a> and was wearing an ankle monitor. Detectives were able to confirm his location on the day of the incident through the GPS monitoring system.</p><p>Francois is being held without bond.</p><p><em>NOTE: Previously reports indicated that the stolen car was located in a pond in Lauderdale Lakes. The latest update from Broward Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was actually found at an apartment complex in Sunrise. 