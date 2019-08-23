Alternate juror Keith Booe, who was released when jurors began deliberations, told reporters he thought Markeis McGlockton's shove might have been "excessive," but did not warrant deadly force.
The defense tried its best to sway the jury in the opposite direction.
"I think most relevant is the push. From the defense perspective in this case, once McGlockton put hands on Drejka, game over," defense attorney John Trevena said.
The jury ordered dinner shortly after 9 p.m., signaling they were prepared for a long night.
Around 9:30, the jury announced they had a question for the judge, which the judge requested the jury be brought back into the courtroom to clarify.
The judge, reading from a piece of paper, said, "And it says, 'Clarification: If in your consideration of the issue of self-defense, you have a reasonable doubt on the question of whether Michael Drejka was justified in the use of deadly force, you should find him not guilty.' And then you skip a couple lines and it says, 'Reasonable doubt that the use of deadly force was justified, you should find them not guilty,' the judge finished reading, adding, "And what exactly would you like from the court?"
A juror responded saying, "So, we had trouble understanding that statement, cuz it doesn't, I guess it just doesn't make sense to us."
The judge responded he was only legally permitted to re-read the justifiable deadly force instruction.
It was revealed Friday Drejka decided to not testify in the trial. The decision came a day after prosecutors played an hourlong video of Drejka being questioned by detectives, recorded hours after Drejka shot and killed 28-year-old McGlockton.
Last July, Drejka approached Jacobs, who was parked in a handicap spot at the Circle A store in Clearwater, and demanded she move her car.
When she refused, Jacobs' longtime boyfriend and children's father, Markeis McGlokton walked out of the store and shoved Drejka.
After hitting the ground Drejka shot and killed McGlockton.
Drejka claimed McGlockton took a step toward him, causing him to fear for his life.
Posted Aug 23 2019 04:17PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 04:30PM EDT
Scientists have long studied the intelligent and social behaviors of dolphins.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission , inshore dolphins like the ones often seen around the Bay Area, travel around in groups and work together to find and catch food .
Dolphins that hunt for fish in the shallow waters of Tampa Bay have been observed trapping mullet by swimming circles around a school of mullet , creating a muddy net, which the mullet try to escape by jumping into the air. This makes the mullet an easy target for a dolphin’s open snout.
Posted Aug 23 2019 10:06PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 12:15AM EDT
Two people are dead after a truck traveling the wrong way on 15th Street in Tampa crashed Friday evening, according to Tampa police.
Officers said the wrong-way driver and their passenger died when their truck crashed near 21st Avenue.
Officers said their truck crashed into several parked cars before the crash.
Posted Aug 23 2019 06:04PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 06:07PM EDT
The Tampa family of Jackie Faircloth won a court battle in Tallahassee on Friday. A jury just awarded them $30.8 million.
Jackie suffered severe brain injuries back in 2014 in a hit-and-run accident in Tallahassee.
Her family filed a civil suit against the bar that served the underage driver who hit Jackie that night. The driver, Devon Dwyer, was an employee at Potbellies and was drinking there before he got behind the wheel.