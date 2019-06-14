< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family of Eric Patterson gathers to ask for strength, answers fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Family of Eric Patterson gathers to ask for strength, answers&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-of-eric-patterson-gathers-to-ask-for-strength-answers" data-title="Family of Eric Patterson gathers to ask for strength, answers" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/family-of-eric-patterson-gathers-to-ask-for-strength-answers" addthis:title="Family of Eric Patterson gathers to ask for strength, answers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412801478.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412801478");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412801478_412806352_182031"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412801478_412806352_182031";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412806352","video":"574826","title":"Eric%20Patterson%2C%20Sr.%20asks%20for%20son%27s%20killer%20to%20come%20forward","caption":"%3Cp%3EFamily%20and%20friends%20of%20a%20former%20Plant%20High%20School%20football%20player%20are%20pleading%20for%20his%20killer%20to%20come%20forward.%20Eric%20Patterson%20was%20a%20star%20player%20and%20went%20on%20to%20play%20in%20college%20and%20the%20NFL%20before%20he%20was%20shot%20and%20killed%20in%20his%20home%20last%20weekend.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F14%2FFMR%2520Plant%2520Player%2520Shot%2520SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_45_48.Still002_1560567040841.jpg_7400929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F14%2FEric_Patterson__Sr__asks_for_son_s_killer_to_com_574826_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655174944%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DC2caG5fE5GkazsPqPT7t_J13abA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffamily-of-eric-patterson-gathers-to-ask-for-strength-answers"}},"createDate":"Jun 14 2019 10:49PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412801478_412806352_182031",video:"574826",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_45_48.Still002_1560567040841.jpg_7400929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EFamily%2520and%2520friends%2520of%2520a%2520former%2520Plant%2520High%2520School%2520football%2520player%2520are%2520pleading%2520for%2520his%2520killer%2520to%2520come%2520forward.%2520Eric%2520Patterson%2520was%2520a%2520star%2520player%2520and%2520went%2520on%2520to%2520play%2520in%2520college%2520and%2520the%2520NFL%2520before%2520he%2520was%2520shot%2520and%2520killed%2520in%2520his%2520home%2520last%2520weekend.%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/14/Eric_Patterson__Sr__asks_for_son_s_killer_to_com_574826_1800.mp4?Expires=1655174944&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=C2caG5fE5GkazsPqPT7t_J13abA",eventLabel:"Eric%20Patterson%2C%20Sr.%20asks%20for%20son%27s%20killer%20to%20come%20forward-412806352",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffamily-of-eric-patterson-gathers-to-ask-for-strength-answers"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 14 2019 10:30PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 10:51PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412801478").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412801478").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-412801478" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412801478-412807586"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412801478-412807586" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/FMR%20Plant%20Player%20Shot%20SOTVO_WTVT8e0a_186.mp4.00_00_28_44.Still001_1560567063310.jpg_7400930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412801478" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412801478' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Former_NFL_player_Eric_Patterson_shot_in_5_7376901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Former Plant High football player died in shooting</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HUDSON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Family and friends of a former Plant High School football player are pleading for his killer to come forward. Eric Patterson was a star player and went on to play in college and the NFL before he was shot and <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting">killed in his home last weekend</a>.</p><p>The Tampa Police Department doesn’t have any new information to release, but officers believe the shooting was not random. His family gathered Friday to remember him and call for justice.</p><p>The letters E-P line the ground for Eric Patterson, Jr. The 26-year-old father, son, and brother is being remembered for chasing his dreams.</p><p>“I’m just so upset man, just choked up. I can’t really say too much. It really hurts me man because that was my son and I love him,” Eric Patterson, Sr. told FOX 13 News.</p><p>Tampa police say Patterson was shot in his own home last Saturday. His roommate found him and a stranger, the suspected shooter, in the living room. The guy took off.</p> <div id='continue-text-412801478' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412801478' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412801478' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412801478', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412801478'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Patterson later died.</p><p>Nearly a week later, dozens of his family and friends bowed their heads in prayer.</p><p> “He killed my brother,” Patterson’s sister, Javonica said. “You took him away from my dad, his mom, his sisters and brothers, his children. Just come forward, like, that’s just not right… How would you feel if somebody did this to your family? It’s just not right.”</p><p>The sudden loss is taking a toll his family needs answers.</p><p>“I just want the killer to come forward for me and my dad. Just come forward, just come forward,” Javonica said.</p><p>Patterson was a standout football player at plant high school before he graduated and went on to play at ball state university. He even played short stints on several NFL teams.</p><p>Patterson leaves behind two little girls. His funeral services are next week. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_s_number_listed_as_Amazon_0_7399890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_s_number_listed_as_Amazon_0_7399890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_s_number_listed_as_Amazon_0_7399890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_s_number_listed_as_Amazon_0_7399890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Woman_s_number_listed_as_Amazon_0_7399890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa woman has received more than 2,500 calls in a month after he cell phone number was somehow mistakenly linked online to an Amazon distribution center." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman loses job when her phone number is listed as Amazon distribution center online</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa, Florida woman has received more than 2,500 calls in a month after her cell phone number was somehow mistakenly linked to an Amazon distribution center online.</p><p>Paula Graham told FOX 13 the calls started coming in May 16 and didn't stop until just after 5 p.m. June 14.</p><p>"My phone rang all day. It was just calls, people cussing me out, wanting to know where their packages were," she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/someone-knows-something-palmetto-police-look-for-missing-link-in-2014-shooting" title="Someone knows something: Palmetto police look for missing link in 2014 shooting" data-articleId="412758258" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_0_7399599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_0_7399599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_0_7399599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_0_7399599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_ask_for_missing_link_in_2014_shoo_0_7399599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The family of a Palmetto man killed in 2014 is making a public plea for information in the still-unsolved case of his shooting death." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Someone knows something: Palmetto police look for missing link in 2014 shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kim Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a Palmetto man killed in 2014 is making a public plea for information in the still-unsolved case of his shooting death.</p><p>Clinging tightly to a photo of her only son, Tony Thomas described the pain of losing a son - and not knowing why. </p><p>"As a mother, this will never go away, ever," said Thomas. "My family suffered very much. Not only my family, the community, his friends." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-gets-20-years-for-beating-death-of-elderly-landscaping-client" title="Man gets 20 years for beating death of elderly landscaping client" data-articleId="412736868" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Widow_says_husband_gave_killer_his_last__1_7399972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Widow_says_husband_gave_killer_his_last__1_7399972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Widow_says_husband_gave_killer_his_last__1_7399972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Widow_says_husband_gave_killer_his_last__1_7399972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Widow_says_husband_gave_killer_his_last__1_7399972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Last time we saw defendant Carlos Cordero, he was laughing while pleading guilty to murder. At his sentencing Friday, there seemed to be no sign of a smile." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man gets 20 years for beating death of elderly landscaping client</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Last time we saw defendant Carlos Cordero, he was laughing while pleading guilty to murder. At his sentencing Friday, there seemed to be no sign of a smile.</p><p>Cordero pleaded guilty to killing 81-year-old Alfred Watton.</p><p>Prosecutor Chinwe Fossett says Watton hired Cordero to do some handy work around his yard but the two got into a dispute over money and it turned violent. More Americans than ever find 'dad bod' attractive in survey — nearly half think it's the new 6-pack

Featured Videos

Riverview man has seen 'Avengers: End Game' 117 times

Family of Eric Patterson gathers to ask for strength, answers

More Americans than ever find 'dad bod' attractive in survey — nearly half think it's the new 6-pack

Fallen bird's nest cause of power outage at Tropicana Field (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="823384698_1560559781991-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More Americans than ever find 'dad bod' attractive in survey — nearly half think it's the new 6-pack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fallen-bird-s-nest-cause-of-power-outage-at-tropicana-field"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays gather after the power went out in the fourth inning of a game at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)" title="1149746745_1560560526905"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fallen bird's nest cause of power outage at Tropicana Field</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 