- A former Plant High School football player was shot and killed in his home over the weekend, police announced Monday morning.

Tampa police identified the victim as 26-year-old Eric Patterson. Officials said his roommate woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday after hearing commotion in the house, located in the 500 block of West Plaza Place.

Investigators said the roommate entered the living room and saw a stranger in the home. They said Patterson was lying on his back and it appeared he was shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Officials said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and the suspect has not been identified or located.

Patterson’s former coach at Plant High School, Robert Weiner, shared his condolences in a Twitter post on Sunday writing in part, “Sad, heartbreaking time for our Plant Panthers Football family. Eric Patterson will always be a loved Panther.”

Sad, heartbreaking time for our Plant Panthers Football Family. Eric Patterson will always be a loved Panther. We mourn his passing. Our prayers embrace his family. EP you will never be forgotten. Much love to all our guys. Cherish every moment we have w/ each other #AlwaysALink pic.twitter.com/zoygMJgGpy — Robert Weiner (@plantfball) June 9, 2019

Patterson played football at Ball State University in Indiana. Coach Mike Neu tweeted a tribute to Patterson Monday morning.

“We are mourning the passing of one of our own, Eric Patterson. We are extremely saddened by this, and we ask that you please keep Eric and his family in your prayers,” Neu wrote. “Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal.”

We are mourning the passing of one of our own, Eric Patterson. We are extremely saddened by this, and we ask that you please keep Eric and his family in your prayers.



Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal. #EP pic.twitter.com/MZkMnKxRiS — Coach Mike Neu (@BSUCoachNeu) June 10, 2019

After college, he played cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts in August 2015 and had short stints with the St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns.