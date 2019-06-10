< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411789438" data-article-version="1.0">Former Plant High football player identified as victim in deadly Tampa shooting</h1>
</header> <ul id="social-share-411789438" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Former Plant High football player identified as victim in deadly Tampa shooting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting" data-title="Former Plant High football player identified as victim in deadly Tampa shooting" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting" addthis:title="Former Plant High football player identified as victim in deadly Tampa shooting">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:59AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p>
</div> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411789438-411790453"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cornerback Eric Patterson #36 of the Ball State Cardinals is tackled in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners October 1, 2011 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Cornerback Eric Patterson #36 of the Ball State Cardinals is tackled in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners October 1, 2011 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411789438-411790453" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY%20eric%20patterson_1560182525105.jpg_7370200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cornerback Eric Patterson #36 of the Ball State Cardinals is tackled in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners October 1, 2011 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Cornerback Eric Patterson #36 of the Ball State Cardinals is tackled in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners October 1, 2011 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/former-plant-high-football-player-identified-as-victim-in-deadly-tampa-shooting">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:59AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-411789438").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-411789438").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411789438" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A former Plant High School football player was shot and killed in his home over the weekend, police announced Monday morning.</p><p>Tampa police identified the victim as 26-year-old Eric Patterson. Officials said his roommate woke up <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-police-investigate-early-morning-fatal-shooting">around 5 a.m. Saturday</a> after hearing commotion in the house, located in the 500 block of West Plaza Place. </p><p>Investigators said the roommate entered the living room and saw a stranger in the home. They said Patterson was lying on his back and it appeared he was shot.</p><p>He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Officials said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and the suspect has not been identified or located.</p><p>Patterson’s former coach at Plant High School, Robert Weiner, shared his condolences in a Twitter post on Sunday writing in part, “Sad, heartbreaking time for our Plant Panthers Football family. Eric Patterson will always be a loved Panther.”</p> <div id='continue-text-411789438' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411789438' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411789438' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411789438', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411789438'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sad, heartbreaking time for our Plant Panthers Football Family. Eric Patterson will always be a loved Panther. We mourn his passing. Our prayers embrace his family. EP you will never be forgotten. Much love to all our guys. Cherish every moment we have w/ each other <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AlwaysALink?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AlwaysALink</a> <a href="https://t.co/zoygMJgGpy">pic.twitter.com/zoygMJgGpy</a></p>— Robert Weiner (@plantfball) <a href="https://twitter.com/plantfball/status/1137781937974710277?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2019</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Patterson played football at Ball State University in Indiana. Coach Mike Neu tweeted a tribute to Patterson Monday morning. </p><p><strong>PREVIOUS: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-police-investigate-early-morning-fatal-shooting">Tampa police investigate early morning fatal shooting</a></strong></p><p>“We are mourning the passing of one of our own, Eric Patterson. We are extremely saddened by this, and we ask that you please keep Eric and his family in your prayers,” Neu wrote. “Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal.”</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are mourning the passing of one of our own, Eric Patterson. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-man-with-cocaine-powder-on-his-nose-told-deputies-it-didn-t-belong-to-him-they-say" title="Pasco man with cocaine powder on his nose told deputies it didn't belong to him, they say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco man with cocaine powder on his nose told deputies it didn't belong to him, they say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Port Richey man with cocaine powder on his nose told Hillsborough County deputies it wasn't his, officials said.</p><p>During a Sunday morning traffic stop, deputies said 20-year-old Fabricio Tueros Jimenez was inside the vehicle as the passenger. One of the deputies noticed a white powdery substance on his nose. Jimenez’s nose was swabbed and test results showed it was cocaine, officials said.</p><p>Authorities did not specify the events leading up to the traffic stop, which occurred at Himes Avenue North and Idlewild Avenue West.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-led-them-on-high-speed-chase-after-burglarizing-hobby-shop" title="Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_7_7369237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_7_7369237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_7_7369237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_7_7369237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_7_7369237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Authorities are continuing to search for a driver who led FHP troopers on a high-speed chase through two counties not long after burglarizing a hobby shop in Hillsborough County." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are continuing to search for a driver who led FHP troopers on a high-speed chase through two counties not long after burglarizing a hobby shop in Hillsborough County. </p><p>A band of thieves were caught on camera breaking into Daniels Hobbies in Lutz early Friday morning. </p><p>Security footage from inside the store captured the suspects using a hammer to break the glass on the front door. The thieves loaded up their vehicles with over $10,000 dollars worth of remote control planes and cars. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-university-of-florida-football-player-charged-with-murder" title="Former University of Florida football player charged with murder" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Polk County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former University of Florida football player charged with murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 12:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former football captain from the University of Florida is under arrest in Polk County after being accused of killing his wife. Earl ‘Tony’ Joiner was taken into custody Saturday by Lake Wales police.</p><p>Heyzel Obando was 26 years old when she was found dead in her Fort Myers apartment back in 2016. The case remained unsolved until Joiner’s arrest. </p><p>Joiner was a safety for the Gators from 2004 to 2007 and won the BCS National Championship in 2006. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/hcc-at-the-regent-offers-summer-camps"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg_7370561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>HCC at The Regent offers summer camps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/high-school-student-with-special-needs-bags-two-dates-to-prom-thanks-to-facebook-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/special%20prom%203_1560174257482.jpg_7369722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo credit: Alex Daiken" title="special prom 3_1560174257482.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High school student with special needs bags two dates to prom thanks to Facebook video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-girl-scout-troop-recycle-bags-in-beds-for-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/P%20GIRL%20SCOUT%20TROOP%20HELPS%20HOMELESS%207A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png_7368991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GIRL SCOUT TROOP HELPS HOMELESS 7A_WAGAd35d_146.mxf_00.02.03.16_1560161567645.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia Girl Scout troop recycle bags in beds for homeless</h3> </a> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/boom-by-the-bay-tampa-independence-day-fireworks-shows" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/04/Fireworks_show_preview_0_5752321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/04/Fireworks_show_preview_0_5752321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/04/Fireworks_show_preview_0_5752321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/04/Fireworks_show_preview_0_5752321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/04/Fireworks_show_preview_0_5752321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boom by the Bay: Tampa announces expanded Independence Day fireworks shows</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/hcc-at-the-regent-offers-summer-camps" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg_7370561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg_7370561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg_7370561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg_7370561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVT70e2_146.mxf.00_01_30_19.Still004_1560186623282.jpg_7370561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HCC at The Regent offers summer camps</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-man-with-cocaine-powder-on-his-nose-told-deputies-it-didn-t-belong-to-him-they-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Fabricio%20Tueros%20Jimenez_1560185709509.jpg_7370540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco man with cocaine powder on his nose told deputies it didn't belong to him, they say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-in-pursuit-of-truck-in-southeast-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/vlcsnap-2019-06-10-11h50m57s84_1560185479517_7370378_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/vlcsnap-2019-06-10-11h50m57s84_1560185479517_7370378_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/vlcsnap-2019-06-10-11h50m57s84_1560185479517_7370378_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/vlcsnap-2019-06-10-11h50m57s84_1560185479517_7370378_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/vlcsnap-2019-06-10-11h50m57s84_1560185479517_7370378_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver in custody after police chase in southeast Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-university-of-florida-football-player-charged-with-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/earl%20joiner%20mug_1560109686969.jpg_7367879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Polk&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former University of Florida football player charged with murder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div 