- The grieving process is just beginning for those who knew John Edgerton, 33, of Tampa.

He recently became a father to a little girl and was set to get married soon, but he died June 20 days after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while riding an e-scooter.

"Nothing ever prepares you for something like this," said Tim Mark, the C.E.O. of Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, where Edgerton worked as an accountant.

Edgerton started as a volunteer about four years ago and quickly became a full-time employee.

"When he first came here, he said, 'I'll pick up the papers in the parking lot, I will do whatever I can do,'" said Mark.

Co-workers describe Edgerton as an "amazing person" who cared deeply about serving the community and regularly went above and beyond his job duties.

"One of the things we recognized about John was his energy, and his love," said Mark.

Chaplains have been available at Metropolitan Ministries to help team members cope with the loss.

"We'll be processing this for years to go," said Mark, "one of the things that I said at the funeral is that we will never, ever, forget John Edgerton."

Investigators with the Tampa Police Department said Edgerton was riding near 20th Street and Gordon when he veered into the truck's path.

According to police, Edgerton was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the truck was not charged.