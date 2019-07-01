< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man with disability gifted custom golf cart after his was stolen 01 2019 10:34PM By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:49PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 10:34PM EDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 10:35PM EDT SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - A group of good Samaritans gifted an elderly man a customized golf cart after his was stolen a few weeks ago.</p><p>Clyde Lowe, 70, who lives alone and is missing one leg, relied on <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/custom-cart-stolen-from-disabled-crystal-river-man">his old golf cart to get around</a> his rural property in Crystal River, Florida.</p><p>The Citrus County Sheriff's Office did find Lowe's old golf cart in a vacant field, but according to Lowe, whoever stole it broke it, and he's been struggling to do his daily activities. </p><p>"Having my legs back means the world to me," said Lowe.</p><p>After hearing about Lowe's desperate search for his stolen golf cart, a group of businessmen from Sun City Center came together to build him a new one.</p> <div id='continue-text-415784929' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415784929' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Now he can get out, and leave his house, and be able to do the simple things he wants to do that we all take for granted," said Joey Butler, who brought three local businesses together to work on the project.</p><p>"If you see an opportunity, you got to take it in life, and this is one of them," said Gordon Dimmock, of Club Car of Sun City.</p><p>Bayside Custom Golf Carts and Performance Plus Carts also contributed auto body parts and upholstery to make a snazzy, new golf cart that meets Lowe's needs.</p><p>"And they painted it the color I wanted it, Kentucky Wildcat blue," said Lowe.</p><p>Although Lowe immediately put the golf cart to use, he said the friends he made are the true gift he's grateful for.</p><p>"You never hear of people doing what these people have done to help me," Lowe said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_0_7462213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_0_7462213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_0_7462213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_0_7462213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_0_7462213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that adds restrictions to the recently-passed felon voting rights amendment, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren revealed plans that could be a work-around for a number of felons." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>State attorney proposes rocket docket to help felons restore voting rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that adds restrictions to the recently-passed felon voting rights amendment, Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren revealed plans that could be a work-around for a number of felons.</p><p>The bill signed into law Friday requires felons to pay all fines, fees and restitution before they are able to vote again. Republican lawmakers said they viewed this as part of a criminal's sentence.</p><p>Opponents, however, accused supporters of the bill of enacting a "poll tax" because a lot of felons can't afford to pay those costs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/volunteers-needed-for-study-of-red-tide-s-impact-on-humans" title="Volunteers needed for study of red tide's impact on humans" data-articleId="415735513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/Red_Tide_summit_held_in_Pinellas_County_1_6958859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/Red_Tide_summit_held_in_Pinellas_County_1_6958859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/Red_Tide_summit_held_in_Pinellas_County_1_6958859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/Red_Tide_summit_held_in_Pinellas_County_1_6958859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/Red_Tide_summit_held_in_Pinellas_County_1_6958859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volunteers needed for study of red tide's impact on humans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 news </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Researchers are working to find out the long term effects of red tide on humans.</p><p>"There isn't any studies of long term effects and here we are in this situation where the population is being exposed," said Dr.Michael Mullen, the executive director of the Roskam Institute in Sarasota County.</p><p>Mullen's researchers are gathering data on those who live near and around areas hit by red tide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sentence-for-teen-killer-upheld-with-option-for-parole" title="Sentence for teen killer upheld, with option for parole" data-articleId="415738240" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Family_relieved_after_killer_s_life_sent_0_7461899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Convicted murderer Lolita Barthel had one shot to have her life sentence thrown out and get a chance at freedom." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sentence for teen killer upheld, with option for parole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Convicted murderer Lolita Barthel had one shot to have her life sentence thrown out and get a chance at freedom.</p><p>Barthel was 17 when she was convicted of killing Richard Menendez during a botched home invasion and robbery.</p><p>Barthel was sentenced to life in prison, but recently the U.S. Supreme Court ruled juvenile offenders should get a chance at parole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div Selena Gray holds her newborn daughter Serenity at home after having an epidural stuck in her back for four days. (Photo courtesy of Selena Gray via Facebook) 