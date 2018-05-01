Murder charges filed after woman's body found in shed

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 01 2018 11:17AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a St. Pete shed yesterday, and they’ve also charged a man with her murder.

Angelo Dante Beckford faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Cheyenne Snyder, 29.  It was in Beckford’s shed that Snyder’s body was found.

Police say neighbors saw the body and were concerned someone had been kidnapped. When officers and the SWAT team arrived, Beckford – who had only been out of prison for a month – allegedly tried to flee, but was arrested on drug charges.

Now, he faces charges of aggravated assault and second degree murder.
 

