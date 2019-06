- Port Richey residents will be voting Tuesday for a new mayor after months of political distractions in the city.

In February, former mayor Dale Massad was arrested and accused of firing at deputies during a raid of his home. He was suspected of practicing medicine without a license.

Weeks later, after vice mayor Terry Rowe stepped into the role as acting mayor, he was arrested and accused of conspiring with Massad against a Port Richey police officer. Since then, nearly half of the city council seats have been left empty.

Five people are running for mayor: Richard Bloom, William Columbo, Todd Maklary, Gregory Smithwick and Scott Tremblay. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.



