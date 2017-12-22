Sheriff: President of motorcycle club killed by rival in Odessa

Related Headlines Two motorcyclists suspected in shooting

- Thursday evening, two men on motorcycles pulled up to a truck on the off-ramp of the Suncoast Parkway, got off their bikes, shot and killed the truck's driver, and then took off.

Twelve hours later, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office says the motorcyclists and the truck's driver were in rival motorcycle gangs and three arrests had been made.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced in a press conference Friday, three members of the 69ers motorcycle club were responsible for the death of the president of their rival club, the Outlaws.

The three 69ers have been arrested and face first-degree murder charges.

Nocco said it was the president of the 69ers, Chris "Durty" Cosimano, 29, who shot and killed the president of the Outlaws, Paul Quincy Anderson, who had just taken the exit ramp from the Suncoast Parkway onto Highway 54 in Odessa Thursday.

Cosimano got off his bike, tapped on Anderson's window, and shot him several times, Nocco said.

Michael "Pumpkin" Mencher, 51 - spotted by highway cameras with so-called cracker bolt symbols on his bike - was there for the shooting but did not fire shots.

Nocco said Mencher was considered the "finisher," meaning he would shoot and kill their target if Cosimano was unable to complete the task.

A third member of the 69ers, Allen "Bee Bee" Guinto, 26, was in a vehicle nearby, acting as a lookout.

Cosiman, Mencher, and Guinto all face a charge of first-degree murder.

Nocco credited teamwork between his office, the ATF, other local law enforcement, and members of the community with bringing the three suspects into custody within 12 hours of the shooting.

Nocco acknowledged there could be incidents of retaliation as a result of the shooting and arrests.

"I hope and pray that there's not, but I believe there will be," Nocco said.