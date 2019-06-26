< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>BRANDON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong>
Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera in the death of 14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dereck polanco rivera_1561556088761.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_1_7430985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_1_20190621211717"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_7_7430991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_7_20190621211728"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414807054-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera in the death of 14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez." title="dereck polanco rivera_1561556088761.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Chronister" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Chronister</span> announced the arrest of 16-year-old <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dereck" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dereck</span> <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Polanco" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Polanco</span> Rivera in the death of 14-year-old <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Dinorah" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Dinorah</span> Rodriguez.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_1_7430985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/questions-linger-in-shooting-death-of-14-year-old-girl">FOX 13 News staff</a>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:54AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:38AM EDT</span></p> href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/questions-linger-in-shooting-death-of-14-year-old-girl">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:54AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414807054").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414807054").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414807054" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines414807054' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-14-year-old-girl-shot-and-killed-in-brandon"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vigil held for 14-year-old girl killed in Brandon</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/teen-victim-of-shooting-in-brandon-dies-from-her-injuries"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/brandon%20shooting%202_1560761980811.jpg_7404241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Brandon shooting victim dies</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/female-passenger-critically-injured-in-brandon-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/brandon%20shooting_1560761980814.jpg_7404242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Woman critically injured in Brandon shooting</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRANDON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of another teen, who was not the intended target, the Hillsborough County sheriff announced Wednesday. </p><p>Sheriff Chad Chronister said deputies arrested 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera, who, the sheriff said, was part of a gang in the Town 'N' Country neighborhood. </p><p>“We are certain he is our shooter and he is in custody," the sheriff said during a Wednesday morning press conference. </p><p>Last week, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dinorah Rodriguez was shot while riding in a car in Brandon. Detectives said they believe the vehicle was targeted, not necessarily Dinorah. Her life ended Tuesday, the day after the shooting, which occurred near Kingsway Road and Easy Clay Avenue. </p><p>Three others were inside the vehicle at the time, and were not injured. After the shooting, they drove about a mile away before stopping at a Walgreens to call 911. </p> <div id='continue-text-414807054' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414807054' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414807054' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414807054', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414807054'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-14-year-old-girl-shot-and-killed-in-brandon">A vigil for Dinorah</a> was held Sunday night where dozens gathered in her memory. 