Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera in the death of 14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez.

- A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of another teen, who was not the intended target, the Hillsborough County sheriff announced Wednesday.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said deputies arrested 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera, who, the sheriff said, was part of a gang in the Town 'N' Country neighborhood.

“We are certain he is our shooter and he is in custody," the sheriff said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Last week, around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dinorah Rodriguez was shot while riding in a car in Brandon. Detectives said they believe the vehicle was targeted, not necessarily Dinorah. Her life ended Tuesday, the day after the shooting, which occurred near Kingsway Road and Easy Clay Avenue.

Three others were inside the vehicle at the time, and were not injured. After the shooting, they drove about a mile away before stopping at a Walgreens to call 911.

A vigil for Dinorah was held Sunday night where dozens gathered in her memory. Officials have not announced any arrests of potential suspects yet.