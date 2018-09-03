Search continues for Largo boy last seen in stranger's car

Related Headlines FDLE issues Amber Alert for Largo toddler

- Police are still trying to find a missing 2-year-old boy after his mother says he was abducted when they climbed into a stranger's car. Largo police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working dozens of tips, but today's search didn't uncover anything they characterized as significant.

Two-year-old Jordan Belliveau was last seen Saturday evening, by his mother, in a white Toyota Camry with a man who goes by the name Antwan.

Investigators say the boy and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road Saturday evening, when Antwan gave them a ride. Detectives say that’s when there was an altercation inside the car and the mom was knocked unconscious. She later woke up in Largo Central Park, unable to account for four hours of time.

Crews have been searching the area around East Bay and Belcher all weekend. A dive team spent hours searching a nearby pond Monday, but did not find anything.

Maj. Stephen Slaughter of Largo police said investigators on Monday found bloody clothing at the family's apartment, but it was not clear how -- if at all -- that discovery was connected to the case.

Police are no stranger to the apartment where that little boy lives. They've visited his parents several times, once for a battery call, then two follow-ups, and the home has also had two 911 hang-up calls.

But police say the boy’s parents have been cooperative.

“Mom and Dad have been spoken to and provided the information we asked for. We’re continuing to follow up on those statements. We have obtained surveillance footage from Largo Central Park and we do have footage of her in the park,” stated Maj. Slaughter.

Slaughter also asked anyone with private surveillance cameras in the area to let police know so they can review them.

The little boy, Jordan Belliveau, is 2 years old. He's black, 2-foot-6 and 30 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He's wearing a blue shirt that says 72 on the front.

The man who goes by Antwan he is said to be black, believed to be 25, with brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks, and gold teeth. He was last seen wearing a white tank with basketball shorts.