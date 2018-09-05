Largo mother accused of killing son ordered held without bond

- A mother who claimed her son was abducted admitted to beating the 2-year-old and leaving him in the woods, according to a police report released Wednesday morning.

Charisse Stinson, 21, was ordered held without bond on a first-degree murder charge by a Pinellas County judge during a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Largo police charged Stinson Tuesday night with first-degree murder in the death of her son, Jordan Belliveau. Jordan was the subject of an Amber Alert issued over the weekend after Stinson said he was kidnapped by a man named Antwan.

A massive search ensued for days until Largo police announced Tuesday that Jordan's body was found in a wooded area near the Largo Sports Complex.

Officials say Antwan never existed.

Largo police said the events leading up to the grim discovery are detailed in her arrest affidavit. Detectives said Stinson admitted that Jordan had an “unexplained serious injury” to one of his legs, and in a moment of frustration, she struck him in the face with the back of her hand early Sunday morning.

The impact caused the back of his head to strike a wall inside the home, leading to seizures throughout the night, detectives said.

“As the victim’s health declined during the following day, the defendant carried him to a wooded area during the night where the victim’s body was left,” Stinson’s affidavit read. “The victim’s recovered body had visible injuries consistent with the defendant’s admission.”

It’s unclear whether Jordan was still alive when Stinson allegedly left him in the wooded area

Prior to her arrest for murder, Largo police said child protective services visited Stinson’s apartment as part of a child abuse investigation. There is no word on what resulted from that investigation, and she was also arrested twice in 2017 on domestic violence charges.

Charisse Stinson’s arrest affidavit sheds light on the horrible events that led up to her 2-year-old son’s death. The Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stinson admitted to beating her own child to death — Kellie Cowan (@KellieCowan) September 5, 2018

Stephon Davis, Jordan's uncle on the little boy's father's side, told reporters Tuesday he and his family suspected Jordan's mother was behind whatever happened to him.

“We honestly knew it was her because of her past with us,” Davis said.

Dozens of volunteers, law enforcement officials, and Jordan’s relatives searched for him starting Sunday morning – working off a story that Stinson told Largo police.

Police initially said Stinson told them she accepted a ride Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. from the man named Antwan, in a white Toyota Camry, in the area of East Bay Drive near Belcher Road.

She told police she accepted the ride because she had a long walk ahead of her and Jordan was becoming too heavy to carry. She said there was an altercation and she was knocked out. Four hours later, she told police she regained consciousness in Largo Central Park and her son was missing.

The Amber Alert was issued on Sunday. Police also released a sketch of Antwan, who was described as having dreadlocks and gold teeth.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance video of a man at a 7-Eleven on East Bay Drive. They said he may have spoken with Jordan’s mother just after midnight Sunday, but it’s unclear whether police are still searching for that man.

Davis said a vigil for Jordan was planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday, but Largo police later announced the vigil had been rescheduled for Thursday, September 6 at the Largo Sports Complex located at 1640 McMullen Rd, Largo, FL 33771.