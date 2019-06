Related Headlines Woman critically injured in Brandon shooting

- The victim of an early morning shooting in Brandon, a 14-year-old girl, has died of her injuries, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The teen girl was shot while riding inside a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of Kingsway Road and East Clay Avenue in Brandon, Florida.

The car later stopped in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com.

Continue reading below