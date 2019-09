- Three men were arrested in a fatal shooting at an Oldsmar home.

Pinellas County detectives arrested 37-year-old Kleatis Webb Jr., 34-year-old Eric Melucci, and 32-year-old Jason Botes following the murder, which occurred just after midnight on August 22. That morning, deputies arrived after the home, located at 3740 Shore Boulevard, after receiving a report of an armed person.

When they arrived, they found the victim, 35-year-old James Knoll Jr., with a gunshot wound to the head. They said he passed away at the home.

Through the investigation, detectives said they learned the three suspects drove to Knoll's home with the intent of breaking into the home and robbing him. Officials said the three men wore masks, dark clothing and gloves. They armed themselves with AR-15 styled .223 caliber rifles.

During the robbery, there was struggle, and the victim was shot through the front door of his home, detectives said. After, the suspect fled in a Ford F-150.

Detectives said Botes knew the victim and the attempted robbery was "narcotics related."

Webb was arrested Thursday. Melucci and Botes were arrested Friday. All three face murder charges.