- Polk County deputies say they have an arrest warrant for a "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of killing an elderly substitute teacher and stealing her car.

Investigators said the victim, 84-year-old Peggy Shiering, a great grandmother, was murdered inside her Frostproof home Tuesday morning. Her suspected killer, 30-year-old Taiwan Blandin, is still on the run, they added.

Deputies said he is armed and dangerous, and may still be driving around in a dark red 2011 Chevy Cruz, with the Florida license plate number NAG K37. That vehicle was spotted by surveillance cameras in Lakeland, Auburndale, and Winter Haven earlier Tuesday.

Neighbors told FOX 13 they heard a gunshot Tuesday morning, then saw a van and their 84-year-old neighbor's Chevy speed down a dirt road near her home. Investigators later found the van in Fort Meade, along with someone suffering a gunshot wound, they'd been shot in the leg.

But inside the Frostproof home they found the body of Schiering. During a press conference Tuesday, Sheriff Grady Judd warned that Blandin is "extremely dangerous," and officials need him off the streets immediately.

"[Blandin] made the statement to people who directly reported to us, that ‘I am either going to commit suicide or I am gonna commit suicide by cop,'" Judd explained. "We hope he doesn't choose either of those options. But that's the dangerous situation we're in now."

Blandin was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees the car or Blandin, or knows anything about the incidents in Fort Meade and Frostproof, is asked to contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

Sheriff Judd warned if you see him, do not approach him. The sheriff is expected to provide an update on the search for Blandin during a 2 p.m. press conference Wednesday.