The cruise line said they are loading supplies, including generators, water, towels and bedding, onto their ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas.
To make sure the donations go to where they will do the most good, Royal Caribbean said in a statement that they are collaborating with the Bahamian government as well as their non-profit partner the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), along with a number of charities and organizations.
In addition, the company said they will match every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.
The Walt Disney Company also pledged $1 million to help with relief efforts.
LINK: To donate to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, visit PADF's website.
Posted Sep 04 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 10:59PM EDT
Posted Sep 04 2019 08:50PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 09:36PM EDT
Alec Sprague was at a local Costco in Florida when he captured the moment a good Samaritan purchased thousands of dollars worth of generators and food to send to the Bahamas.
Sprague posted a picture of the man, whose name was not given, on Facebook and the act of generosity quickly went viral, gaining thousands of shares.
Posted Sep 04 2019 08:03PM EDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 08:04PM EDT
The ground crunched under Greg Alem's feet on Wednesday as he walked over the ruins of his home, laid waste by Hurricane Dorian. He touched a splintered beam of wood and pointed to the fallen trees, overcome by memories.
"We planted those trees ourselves. Everything has a memory, you know," he said. "It's so, so sad. ... In the Bible there is a person called Job, and I feel like Job right now. He's lost everything, but his faith kept him strong."
The devastation wrought by Dorian - and the terror it inflicted during its day-and-a-half mauling of the Bahamas - came into focus Wednesday as the passing of the storm revealed a muddy, debris-strewn landscape of smashed and flooded-out homes on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands. The official death toll from the strongest hurricane on record ever to hit the country jumped to 20, and there was little doubt it would climb higher.