src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" alt="(Royal Caribbean)" /> https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Royal Caribbean)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Royal Caribbean)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427302241-427290130" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Royal%20Caribbean%E2%80%99s%20Symphony%20of%20the%20Seas_1541636756230.jpg_6352868_ver1.0_1280_720_1567608629693.jpg_7637452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Royal Caribbean)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Royal Caribbean)</figcaption> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX 13 News staff</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:42AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:43AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-427302241").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-427302241").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427302241" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Royal Caribbean has announced that they are donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the country's northern islands.</p><p>"The Bahamas has been part of our family for nearly 5 decades. Our thoughts & support are with them during this difficult time," the cruise line said in a statement. "As part of our Dorian disaster relief efforts, we're committing $1M to help them rebuild." </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="650" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Froyalcaribbean%2Fposts%2F10157422665791397&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

The cruise line said they are loading supplies, including generators, water, towels and bedding, onto their ships for direct delivery to the Bahamas.

To make sure the donations go to where they will do the most good, Royal Caribbean said in a statement that they are collaborating with the Bahamian government as well as their non-profit partner the Pan American Development Foundation (PADF), along with a number of charities and organizations.

Continue reading below

In addition, the company said they will match every dollar of guest and employee donations to PADF.

The Walt Disney Company also pledged $1 million to help with relief efforts.

LINK: To donate to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts, visit PADF's website.

