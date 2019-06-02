Rev. Franklin Graham is calling for a "special day of prayer" for President Trump in light of "demonic attacks" against him.

Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, is joined by more than 250 faith leaders across the nation to set aside Sunday, June 2, to pray that "God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him."

"I don't think any president in modern history has come under attack day after day after day by almost all the media," Graham told Tony Perkins on "Washington Watch," a national radio show put on by the Family Research Council. "That's just never happened. And it distracts the president. It weakens our country."