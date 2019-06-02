“This is what it's all about," the academy wrote on Facebook. "Walter received a standing ovation, and everyone in the room was gifted with a memory they'll never forget. #USAFAgrad 🎓”
The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Joseph Kloc was commissioned as a second lieutenant, along with nearly 1,000 of his fellow graduates. Approximately half that number will attend pilot training, while others will become combat systems operators and control remotely piloted aircraft.
Read updates at FOXNews.com.
Posted Jun 02 2019 04:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 05:32PM EDT
Several websites, most notably Google Cloud Services are reporting service disruptions, Sunday.
According to Google , the issue is related to a larger network issue.
Here's a short list of companies who've anounced IT issues:
Posted Jun 02 2019 03:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 04:21PM EDT
Rev. Franklin Graham is calling for a "special day of prayer" for President Trump in light of "demonic attacks" against him.
Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, is joined by more than 250 faith leaders across the nation to set aside Sunday, June 2, to pray that "God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him."
"I don't think any president in modern history has come under attack day after day after day by almost all the media," Graham told Tony Perkins on "Washington Watch," a national radio show put on by the Family Research Council. "That's just never happened. And it distracts the president. It weakens our country."
Posted Jun 02 2019 02:50PM EDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 02:59PM EDT
Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer nurses buy-one, get-one entrees on Tuesday for 'Nurses Appreciation Day.'
Nurses can visit Chipotle at any time of day on Tuesday to take advantage of the one-day promotion. They must bring in a valid work ID and this offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only.
Nurses are limited to one free item per nurse ID. All types of nurses are welcomed.