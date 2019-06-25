< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 25 2019 06:45PM By Merissa Lynn. FOX 13 Sports Posted Jun 25 2019 05:22PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 25 2019 06:45PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 06:47PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The Rays struck out when their plan for a stadium in Ybor City collapsed. Now they have a new one: Play half of their home games in Montreal, Quebec.

Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg's counterpart in Montreal is a businessman named Stephen Bronfman, whose father was a majority owner of the Montreal Expos for over two decades.

"Based on the people I've spoken to within his group, enthusiasm is very high," said Arpon Basu, the editor-in-chief for the Athletic in Montreal.

"The way they're looking at this is that it's a different way to look at what's maybe become an old model, and perhaps, an outdated model, and that maybe 81 games in one market, is not great for every market."

Sternberg says he met Bronfman two years ago when he was approached by him about an expansion franchise.

"Bronfman had asked us about relocation, and I immediately shot that down," said Sternberg. "[We] talked about if the team would potentially be for sale, it didn't go any further than about 12 seconds after that as well."

But then came the idea to share a single franchise. Bronfman has even found a site in downtown Montreal that could be used for a ballpark.

"They've started preliminary designs, they did an extensive survey of potential season ticket holders to ask what they would want in a stadium," said Basu. "They have acquired, or are on the verge of acquiring, the piece of land that they will develop regardless."

There have been limited discussions with the city of Montreal, or Quebec. Sternberg said today that how the two stadiums would be financed hasn't been discussed either. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401407" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1" title="US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1" data-articleId="414445769" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. will face France in the quarterfinals June 28 in Paris." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Spain 2-1 Monday in the knockout round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, sending the team a step closer to defending its title.</p><p>Tobin Heath was awarded a penalty early in the match and team captain Megan Rapinoe scored, giving USA the lead. Spain then answered right back with Jenni Hermoso tying up the game 1 to 1.</p><p>The score remained tied in the second half until Rapinoe put the U.S. up 2 to 1 in the 76th minute following a penalty, burying the ball in the low corner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup" title="US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup" data-articleId="414171454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/USWNT_to_face_off_against_Spain_in_KO_st_0_7431908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team will go against Spain in the knockout round of the Women's World Cup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team will face off against Spain Monday in the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>Spain, ranked No. 13 in the world, reached the knockout stage for the first time in only their second-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>RELATED: USWNT soccer games generate more revenue than U.S. men’s games, audit report shows</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/senior-games-athlete-shows-how-perseverance-pays-off" title="Senior Games athlete shows how perseverance pays off" data-articleId="414037227" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Senior_athlete_shows_how_perseverance_pa_0_7431244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Senior_athlete_shows_how_perseverance_pa_0_7431244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Senior_athlete_shows_how_perseverance_pa_0_7431244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Senior_athlete_shows_how_perseverance_pa_0_7431244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Senior_athlete_shows_how_perseverance_pa_0_7431244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There is one motto Dean Refakes chooses to live his life by: "If you argue for your limitations, they become a reality." " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senior Games athlete shows how perseverance pays off</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 Sports </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:38PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is one motto Dean Refakes chooses to live his life by: "If you argue for your limitations, they become a reality." </p><p>Pickleball is Dean's escape from reality. </p><p>There have been so many times during his 71 years when he could have easily given up. 