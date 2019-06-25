A local retail store is offering free preparedness courses for the public on a monthly basis.
On Tuesday, "5.11 Tactical Tampa" -- a store that offers military-grade equipment and clothing -- partnered with "Lifehold Strategic" to offer an in-store class showing how to stop critical bleeding in an emergency situation. Attendees will be a part of the hands-on course, learning different response techniques to use when encountering a variety of difference emergencies and wounds.
"This is our way to give back to the community," said Eric Onufrak, the assistant store manager.