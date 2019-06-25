The second body involved in two related murders in Highlands County has been identified, authorities announced Tuesday evening.

The first victim was identified Sunday as 30-year-old Jacquill Terrell Williams of Lake Placid. The second victim was identified as 18-year-old Taylor Jeral Morgan of Mulberry. Highlands County deputies said Morgan was reported missing on June 18 after he was last seen in Sebring.

Investigators said the bodies of the two men were located nine miles apart in rural orange groves on Saturday. Williams was located Saturday morning in an orange grove between Avon Park and Sebring.