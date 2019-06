- Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays' home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2.

The Rays are selling the $2 tickets for their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 1 to July 3. The team said there are thousands of tickets available at that price. On game day, fans can also purchase peanuts and fountain drinks for the same price.

Earlier this morning, there were 5,000 tickets available during the $5 ticket flash sale for five home games, but only two games were sold out.

The latest flash sale announcement comes days after Major League Baseball gave the team permission to explore splitting their seasons between the Tampa Bay Area and Montreal. Rays owner Stu Sternberg supported the idea, saying Tuesday that it was the best option to keep baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come.

On Wednesday, the son of the former Montreal Expos owner said he was willing to share the Tampa Bay Rays. The pitch would mean two new baseball stadiums would be built in both cities.

The $2 ticket prices are available for purchase through the MLB website. There is a limit of 6 tickets per purchase.