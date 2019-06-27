< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415042544-415042182" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 27 2019 10:58AM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 11:05AM EDT </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415042544" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Weeks after $5 ticket prices for a few Tampa Bay Rays' home games failed to sell out, the team is attempting to sell even cheaper ticket prices – at only $2. </p><p>The Rays are selling the $2 tickets for their upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles from July 1 to July 3. The team said there are thousands of tickets available at that price. On game day, fans can also purchase peanuts and fountain drinks for the same price. </p><p>Earlier this morning, there were 5,000 tickets available during the $5 ticket flash sale for five home games, but only two games were sold out.</p><p>The latest flash sale announcement comes days after <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/rays-plan-split-season-montreal">Major League Baseball gave the team permission</a> to explore splitting their seasons between the Tampa Bay Area and Montreal. Rays owner Stu Sternberg supported the idea, <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports/rays-stadium-montreal-sternberg">saying Tuesday that it was the best option</a> to keep baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/montreal-group-supports-idea-of-sharing-rays-team-with-tampa-bay">On Wednesday</a>, the son of the former Montreal Expos owner said he was willing to share the Tampa Bay Rays. The pitch would mean two new baseball stadiums would be built in both cities.</p><p>The $2 ticket prices are available for purchase <a href="https://www.mlb.com/rays/tickets/specials">through the MLB website</a>. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cruz's 3-run double in 7th leads Twins past Rays 6-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - By the bottom of the seventh inning, the Minnesota Twins were not only missing their early lead but their entire starting outfield.</p><p>Resiliency, well, that has rarely left them this season. Nelson Cruz was the latest member of this potent lineup to contribute a game-defining hit.</p><p>Cruz went 3 for 4 with the go-ahead, three-run, two-out double for the Twins, who chased away Tampa Bay starter Charlie Morton in the seventh inning and overtook the sputtering Rays for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/rays-revisit-al-lang-stadium-as-alternative-to-tropicana-field" title="Rays revisit Al Lang Stadium as alternative to Tropicana Field" data-articleId="414938220" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_3_7448215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_3_7448215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_3_7448215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_3_7448215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Rays_consider_playing_Al_Lang_Stadium_3_7448215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An idea the Rays have floated for their proposed poly amorous relationship with Tampa Bay is a new ball park at Al Lang Stadium on St. Pete's waterfront." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rays revisit Al Lang Stadium as alternative to Tropicana Field</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An idea the Rays have floated for their proposed poly amorous relationship with Tampa Bay is a new ball park at Al Lang Stadium on St. Pete's waterfront.</p><p>"That's absolutely a possibility," said Stu Sternberg, principal owner of the team, when he was asked during a news conference Tuesday.</p><p>The Rays recently bought the Rowdies Soccer Team, and they have a contract with the city of St. Petersburg to play soccer at Al Lang through November 2020. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/montreal-group-supports-idea-of-sharing-rays-team-with-tampa-bay" title="Montreal group supports idea of sharing Rays with Tampa Bay" data-articleId="414901812" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/bronfman_1561586622694_7447262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/bronfman_1561586622694_7447262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/bronfman_1561586622694_7447262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/bronfman_1561586622694_7447262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/bronfman_1561586622694_7447262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Montreal group supports idea of sharing Rays with Tampa Bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">SEAN FARRELL, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The son of former Montreal Expos owner Charles Bronfman believes the predominantly French-speaking city is ready and willing to support - and share - the Tampa Bay Rays.</p><p>Private equity investor Stephen Bronfman leads a group working on bringing baseball back to Montreal and said Wednesday the city can embrace the sport again. He called the idea of one team in two cities groundbreaking.</p><p>Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have "broad permission to explore what's available." Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League and well below the MLB average of 27,360. Only the Miami Marlins draw smaller crowds, averaging 9,378.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/torrance-woman-killed-in-shark-attack-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/27/JordanLindsay_1561639265628_7449500_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="JordanLindsay_1561639265628-407068.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>South Bay woman killed in shark attack in the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/90-foot-wind-turbine-81-solar-panels-power-lake-wales-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Lake_Wales_home_one_of_country_s_most_en_1_7449126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lake_Wales_home_one_of_country_s_most_en_1_20190627034358"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>90-foot wind turbine, 81 solar panels power Lake Wales home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ten of the 25 Democratic candidates are shown on stage in Miami, Florida, during the first night of the NBC News-hosted Democratic debate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-petersburg-police-credit-community-policing-for-fewer-crimes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crime_rates_drop_in_St__Petersburg_1_7448398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crime_rates_drop_in_St__Petersburg_1_20190627021950"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Petersburg police credit community policing for fewer crimes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/large-dog-tag-memorial-on-riverwalk-honors-fallen-heroes" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-AJ-AeWwAMF4Vn_1561648416569_7450296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-AJ-AeWwAMF4Vn_1561648416569_7450296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-AJ-AeWwAMF4Vn_1561648416569_7450296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-AJ-AeWwAMF4Vn_1561648416569_7450296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-AJ-AeWwAMF4Vn_1561648416569_7450296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Large 'dog tag' memorial on Riverwalk honors fallen heroes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/tampa-bay-rays-selling-2-home-game-tickets-in-flash-sale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/V-RAYS%20FILE%2012_WTVTd67c_146.mxf.00_00_11_29.Still001_1561647390447.jpg_7449696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa Bay Rays selling $2 home game tickets in flash sale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-the-bounty-hunter-reveals-wifes-final-words-before-her-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/23/GETTY_dog%20the%20bounty%20hunter%20beth%20chapman_062319_1561308808024.png_7434016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Dog the Bounty Hunter' reveals wife's final words before her death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-man-arrested-on-animal-cruelty-charges-after-dog-dies-from-overheating" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/ronell%20nedd_1561638226926.jpg_7449494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/over-6-000-worth-of-fireworks-stolen-from-town-n-country-stand" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fireworks%20Tent%20Break-in%20RK.mpg.04_15_05_55.Still001_1561640098652.jpg_7449619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fireworks%20Tent%20Break-in%20RK.mpg.04_15_05_55.Still001_1561640098652.jpg_7449619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fireworks%20Tent%20Break-in%20RK.mpg.04_15_05_55.Still001_1561640098652.jpg_7449619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fireworks%20Tent%20Break-in%20RK.mpg.04_15_05_55.Still001_1561640098652.jpg_7449619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fireworks%20Tent%20Break-in%20RK.mpg.04_15_05_55.Still001_1561640098652.jpg_7449619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Over $6,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Town 'N' Country stand</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 