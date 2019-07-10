< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Brandon teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl
Posted Jul 10 2019 09:33PM EDT Updated Jul 10 2019 09:33PM EDT By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News 10 2019 07:28PM By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 09:33PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 07:28PM EDT shooting</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRANDON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A teen accused of shooting into a car, killing one of its teenage passengers, is being tried as an adult, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office.</p><p>Dereck Polanco Rivera, 16, was in juvenile court as the charges against him were read Wednesday.</p><p>He accused of shooting into a car traveling on a roadway in Brandon. One of the bullets <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/teen-victim-of-shooting-in-brandon-dies-from-her-injuries">hit and killed</a> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/young-victim-of-targeted-shooting-touched-many-lives">14-year-old Dinorah Rodriguez</a>.</p><p>Officials say Dinorah and Rivera were at the same party earlier that night. Dinorah left with a group of teens. About a block away, prosecutors say Rivera pulled out a gun and fired several shots, but they say Dinorah was not the intended target.</p><p>Prosecutor Anthony Falcone described the alleged evidence against Rivera.</p> <div id='continue-text-417430548' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417430548' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417430548' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417430548', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417430548'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"The defendant was identified, apparently on video, holding a firearm," explained Falcone.</p><p>However, the public defender told the judge that Rivera was not a threat to the community and his mother could not afford a high bond. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/drivers-ignore-closed-turn-lanes-sarasota" title="Officers ticketing drivers who ignore turn lane closure in downtown Sarasota" data-articleId="417421283" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Drivers_ignore__no_left_turn__sign_4_7511937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Certain drivers are causing a major headache on U.S 301 at Ringling and Main Street in Sarasota. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officers ticketing drivers who ignore turn lane closure in downtown Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 09:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Signs went up weeks ago, telling drivers there are no left turns off U.S. 301 onto Ringling Boulevard or Main Street in downtown Sarasota.</p><p>Drivers aren't getting the message, so officers are handing out tickets instead. Anyone that's caught turning left is breaking the law, but also endangering other drivers. </p><p>"If that light is green and they’re looking at the green light, [the 'no left turn' sign is] literally right next to that light," Sarasota PD Officer Jason Frank pointed out, theorizing drivers just aren't paying attention. "The first person sits there and waits and then they pull out in the middle of the intersection, which is against the law, as well. Then they make the left turn. Well everybody that has been waiting behind them is now stuck."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/military-family-awarded-mortgage-free-home-in-riverview" title="Military family awarded mortgage-free home in Riverview" data-articleId="417370586" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Navy_family_chosen_to_receive_mortgage_f_3_7509880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Navy_family_chosen_to_receive_mortgage_f_3_7509880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Navy_family_chosen_to_receive_mortgage_f_3_7509880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Navy_family_chosen_to_receive_mortgage_f_3_7509880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Navy_family_chosen_to_receive_mortgage_f_3_7509880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jerry and Jeaniel Whatts and their four children broke ground on their future home Wednesday in Riverview. The home is being built through Pulte Homes “Build to Honor” program, which selects veterans from all over the country and gives them mortg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Military family awarded mortgage-free home in Riverview</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 06:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It will be a home built not for one hero, but two.</p><p>Jerry and Jeaniel Whatts and their four children broke ground on a mortgage-free home Wednesday in Riverview.</p><p>The home is being built through Pulte Homes "Build to Honor" program, which selects veterans from all over the country and gives them mortgage-free homes. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pedestrian-dies-after-getting-struck-by-two-cars-in-lakeland" title="Pedestrian dies after getting struck by two cars in Lakeland" data-articleId="417230015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/POLK%20PEDESTRIAN%20FATAL%20CRASH%20AERIALS.mpg.08_38_18_49.Still001_1562763208671.jpg_7498173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pedestrian dies after getting struck by two cars in Lakeland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A deadly pedestrian crash closed U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland for several hours.</p><p>Polk County deputies said the adult pedestrian was struck by two vehicles along the heavily-traveled road near the Ritter Road intersection. They said both vehicles remained at the scene following the crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday.</p><p>The pedestrian’s identity has not been released. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 