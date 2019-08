- For the first time, lawyers for the family of Hezekiah Walters addressed the media following the teen athlete's death last month.

Attorney Steve Yerrid says they are not filing a lawsuit against the school district, just yet. The Walters family's goal is to keep another family from suffering what they have.

“Litigation is a possibility. I hope it is remote. I don’t think it will happen. I think we'll be able to work with this school board,” Yerrid said.

He says he wants to create lasting change that would prevent any future student-athlete deaths.

On Monday, Superintendent Jeff Eakins announced the demotion of Middleton's assistant principal for and the transfer and demotion of the coach. He admitted the school didn't properly keep athlete records and wants athletic trainers at every high school, including during summer conditioning.

“With regard to what they've done, it's good and I hope they do more but it’s never a good situation when things have to be done we have to be proactive,” Yerrid said.

Yerrid says, along with trainers there should be specific protocols in place and enforced and all necessary staff should be in attendance at every practice, scrimmage, and game.

Hezekiah had just started playing football when he collapsed last month and later died, likely due in part to the extreme heat.

“We will take whatever relief is necessary to mandate change and to promote the well-being of our student-athletes. Does that include lawsuit absolutely? Does that include taking money from the school board or the coffers from the state of Florida? Sure.” He said.

The school district did not have any further comment.