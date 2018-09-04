Largo police: Mother charged with missing toddler's death

- Law enforcement officials announced Tuesday night they arrested the mother of a toddler whose body was found in a wooded area in Pinellas County.

The 2-year-old went missing over the weekend - and was the subject of an Amber Alert and massive search of the Largo area.

Largo police announced early Tuesday evening Jordan Belliveau had been found, but did not say if he was alive. In a press conference later that night, they said the toddler was found deceased and his mother was to blame.

Officials arrested and charged 21-year-old Charisse Stinson with first-degree murder in the death of her son.

Jordan's uncle, on the little boy's father's side, Stephon Davis told reporters he and his family suspected Jordan's mother was behind whatever happened to the little boy.

“We honestly knew it was her because of her past with us,” Davis said.

Meanwhile, family members gathered at a scene that was roped off by police.

FOX 13's Haley Hinds reports Jordan Belliveau's family became emotional after speaking with police at the scene, which is Lake Avenue and McMullen Road, on the north side of the Largo Sports Complex.

Largo police later confirmed that was the location where Belliveau's body was found, putting an end to a search that began early Sunday morning when Stinson reported her son missing.

Police said Stinson told them she accepted a ride Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. from a man named Antwan, in a white Toyota Camry, in the area of East Bay Drive near Belcher Road.

She said there was an altercation and she was knocked out. Four hours later, she told police she regained consciousness in Largo Central Park and her son was missing.

She told police she accepted the ride because she had a long walk ahead of her and Jordan was becoming too heavy to carry.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Sunday. Family members and volunteers climbed through bushes and scoured Largo Central Park Monday, searching for any sign of Jordan.

Police also released a sketch of Antwan, who was described as having dreadlocks and gold teeth.

"I just want everybody in the community to keep ahold of your kids. Don’t get in strange cars. I’m glad we got justice. I’m not sure if it’s Antwan, if that even exists, but if he [does], I hope he gets justice,” Davis said.

However, police said Antwan does not appear to exist.

Earlier Tuesday, Largo police released a video of a man at a 7-Eleven on East Bay Drive who they say may have spoken with Jordan's mother just after midnight Sunday. It was unclear if police were still searching for that person.

Davis said a vigil was being planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Highland Recreation Complex at 400 Highland Drive NE in Largo.