Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl

By Associated Press 

Posted May 29 2019 07:38PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 08:05PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/utah-police-find-body-believed-to-be-missing-5-year-old-girl" data-title="Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/utah-police-find-body-believed-to-be-missing-5-year-old-girl" addthis:title="Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409685559.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409685559");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409685559-409596142"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Logan City Police Department/Cache County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos: Logan City Police Department/Cache County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409685559-409596142" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Logan City Police Department/Cache County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos: Logan City Police Department/Cache County Sheriff's Office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/utah-police-find-body-believed-to-be-missing-5-year-old-girl?fbclid=IwAR1omsBB2btc0bIDe7doFDj6prOHshbLqKDmDUSC41sTdfYHM9COXp-degk">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 Related Headlines

Uncle charged with murder in girl's disappearance

Police search for missing 5-year-old girl in Utah style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Uncle charged with murder in girl's disappearance</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/authorities-continue-search-for-missing-5-year-old-utah-girl"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/61090820_2479648942080537_5977848165334777856_n_1558922824433_7314975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Police search for missing 5-year-old girl in Utah</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SALT LAKE CITY (AP)</strong> - A body believed to be a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/authorities-continue-search-for-missing-5-year-old-utah-girl" target="_blank">missing 5-year-old Utah girl</a> was found Wednesday less than a block from her home, bringing a wide-ranging search to a grim close five days after the child was taken from her home and killed by her uncle, police said.</p><p>The body believed to be Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley was found hidden under trees and brush after 21-year-old Alex Whipple told his lawyer where he had hidden her, Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said.</p><p>The discovery came hours after <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/uncle-charged-with-murder-in-disappearance-of-5-year-old-utah-girl" target="_blank">Whipple was charged with murder</a> and other counts. He provided the map in exchange for prosecutors taking the death penalty off the table, Jensen said.</p><p>Jensen said the grim discovery was disappointing but "nevertheless is closure and helps us be able to now deal with the investigation and help the family through their grief."</p><p>In a statement read by a victim's advocate, the girl's mother Jessica Whipple said: "There are not words to express the sadness and heartbreak we feel today. This did not end the way we wanted to do but in the sadness we are comforted by the effort people put in to find Lizzy. We would never have expected this outpouring of love and support. It was beautiful."</p> <div id='continue-text-409685559' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409685559' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409685559' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409685559', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409685559'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The body was found after officers spent days combing the city set in a picturesque valley near the Idaho border about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.</p><p>Crews previously searched the area where the body was buried but didn't find her, Jensen said.</p><p>Alex Whipple's attorney Shannon Demler said his client "knows he did something that's inexcusable."</p><p>"He wanted at least the family to know ... she had passed away so that they could get some kind of closure," Demler said.</p><p>Whipple hadn't previously acknowledged involvement in his niece's disappearance, but did tell police alcohol makes him "black out" and sometimes do "criminal things," prosecutors said.</p><p>He alluded frequently to "how evil the world we live in is," as he talked about his struggles as a child, according to court documents.</p><p>Whipple was charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a human body, a charge that relates to steps taken to hide the body, Jensen said.</p><p>The child's blood was found on Whipple's watch and sweatshirt, authorities said, and his handprint was discovered on the PVC pipe. Nearby was a broken knife taken from the family's kitchen bearing the blood of the girl.</p><p>A teal skirt with lace that she was last seen wearing was found "hastily buried" near the pipe and knife, the charges state.</p><p>The search for Lizzy began Saturday morning, when her frantic mother reported the girl's bed was empty and the front door was wide open. Also missing was Alex Whipple, who had slept on the couch after a night of drinking with his sister and her boyfriend.</p><p>Jessica Whipple didn't see her younger brother often but decided to help him when he asked her to pick him up, said Bill Whipple, their grandfather.</p><p>He said Alex Whipple had a difficult childhood but had never showed violent tendencies.</p><p>"I would never, ever in a million years have thought he was capable of harming such a cute little girl," Bill Whipple said. "I knew he was a thief, but I never labeled him as a murderer."</p><p>Alex Whipple's mother left the family when he was young, leaving his father to raise three children alone while he worked as a truck driver. The young man spent time in foster homes and didn't graduate from high school.</p><p>Police found him Saturday afternoon about 10 miles from the family home.</p><p>He had a pipe used for narcotics, a beer and a baseball bat, though it's not thought to have been a weapon used on the girl, according to charging documents.</p><p>He had blood-colored stains on his pants and "filthy" hands that he attempted to lick clean, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Get a sneak peek of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Star Wars fans get ready! Galaxy’s Edge is set to open May 31st at Disneyland. The new land will feature two attractions, four restaurants, and nine different retail locations with hundreds of unique items to take home. </p><p>Disney says Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the largest and most technologically advanced themed land in Disney Park history. It spans more than 14 acres and more than 7,000 props were created.</p><p>Guests will get to explore a remote planet full of unique sights and sounds. People will also get to eat special ‘galactic’ food and drinks. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/louisiana-lawmakers-send-strict-new-abortion-ban-to-governors-desk" title="Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Louisiana_lawmakers_send_strict_new_abor_0_7326617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Louisiana_lawmakers_send_strict_new_abor_0_7326617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Louisiana_lawmakers_send_strict_new_abor_0_7326617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Louisiana_lawmakers_send_strict_new_abor_0_7326617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/Louisiana_lawmakers_send_strict_new_abor_0_7326617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday passed a strict new abortion ban that would prohibit the procedure before some women even know they are pregnant, joining a half-dozen conservative states with similar measures." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Louisiana lawmakers on Wednesday passed a strict new abortion ban that would prohibit the procedure before some women even know they are pregnant, joining a half-dozen conservative states with similar measures.</p><p>In a 79-23 vote, the Louisiana House gave final passage to a bill barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, supports the ban and intends to sign it into law despite opposition from national party leaders who say such laws are attacks on women.</p><p>"I know there are many who feel just as strongly as I do on abortion and disagree with me — and I respect their opinions," Edwards said in a statement after the ban's passage. "As I prepare to sign this bill, I call on the overwhelming bipartisan majority of legislators who voted for it to join me in continuing to build a better Louisiana that cares for the least among us and provides more opportunity for everyone."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hatchet-wielding-thief-backs-down-when-store-clerk-pulls-out-gun-but-firearm-costs-employee-his-job" title="Hatchet-wielding thief backs down when store clerk pulls out gun, but firearm costs employee his job" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/29/FOX%20ccso%20hatchet%20robbery%20video%20052919_1559164915275.jpg_7325302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Image from surveillance video showing a&nbsp;convenience store clerk in Oregon pulling out a gun on a masked would-be robber who had a hatchet.&nbsp;(Clackamas County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hatchet-wielding thief backs down when store clerk pulls out gun, but firearm costs employee his job</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Gearty | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(FOX News) -- Oregon authorities are seeking a would-be thief who was armed with a hatchet when he tried to rob a convenience store, only to flee when the clerk drew a gun and called 911.</p><p>However, the clerk's quick thinking cost him his job, with the president of Plaid Pantry in Oak Grove explaining to local station KOIN-TV that the chain has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons.</p><p>He said employees are trained to de-escalate robbery situations to avoid injury, according to the station.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/macfarlane-park-elementary-ranked-no-1-elementary-magnet-school-in-us"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910_7324733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>MacFarlane Park Elementary ranked No. 1 elementary magnet school in U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/louisiana-lawmakers-send-strict-new-abortion-ban-to-governors-desk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/THUMB%20GOV.%20GettyImages-804497680_1559170478600.jpg_7326109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, La. He’s ready to sign legislation banning abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)" title="804497680_1559170478600-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teco-reveals-preparations-ahead-of-hurricane-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_7325726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_20190529224003"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>TECO reveals preparations ahead of hurricane season</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/psta-bus-drivers-concerned-for-their-safety-after-tampa-driver-s-murder"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/PSTA_bus_drivers_demand_safer_buses_afte_1_7325809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PSTA_bus_drivers_demand_safer_buses_afte_1_20190529221350"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PSTA bus drivers concerned for their safety after Tampa driver's murder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-year-old-critically-injured-after-being-hit-by-car-in-pasco-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/D7xcUdCXsAUpfTT_1559173795322_7326630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Pasco&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>3-year-old critically injured after being hit by car in Pasco County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/utah-police-find-body-believed-to-be-missing-5-year-old-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/elizabeth%20shelley%20alex%20whipple%20utah_1559153944328.jpg_7324069_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Logan&#x20;City&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x2f;Cache&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Utah police find body believed to be missing 5-year-old girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/macfarlane-park-elementary-ranked-no-1-elementary-magnet-school-in-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910_7324733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910_7324733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910_7324733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910_7324733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/vlcsnap-2019-05-29-15h29m09s593_1559158203910_7324733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MacFarlane Park Elementary ranked No. 1 elementary magnet school in U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/louisiana-lawmakers-send-strict-new-abortion-ban-to-governors-desk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/THUMB%20GOV.%20GettyImages-804497680_1559170478600.jpg_7326109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/THUMB%20GOV.%20GettyImages-804497680_1559170478600.jpg_7326109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/THUMB%20GOV.%20GettyImages-804497680_1559170478600.jpg_7326109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/THUMB%20GOV.%20GettyImages-804497680_1559170478600.jpg_7326109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/29/THUMB%20GOV.%20GettyImages-804497680_1559170478600.jpg_7326109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Louisiana&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;John&#x20;Bel&#x20;Edwards&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x2c;&#x20;La&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;ready&#x20;to&#x20;sign&#x20;legislation&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;banning&#x20;abortion&#x20;as&#x20;early&#x20;as&#x20;six&#x20;weeks&#x20;of&#x20;pregnancy&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teco-reveals-preparations-ahead-of-hurricane-season" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_7325726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_7325726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_7325726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_7325726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/TECO_prepares_for_start_of_hurricane_sea_4_7325726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TECO reveals preparations ahead of hurricane season</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates

Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast

Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays

Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School

We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Watch Live
TV Listings
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News Staff
WTVT History

Follow Us FOX 13 News app
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play

SkyTower Radar app
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play About Us
Contact Us
Jobs & Internships at FOX 13
Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File 