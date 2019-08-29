< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> Officials hope lessons learned from Irma will make gassing up easier By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 29 2019 05:35PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 29 2019 05:18PM EDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 09:18PM EDT h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426250358");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426250358_426246170_106366"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426250358_426246170_106366";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426246170","video":"599870","title":"Lines%20for%20gas%20lengthen%20as%20hurricane%20draws%20closer","caption":"IT%20SEEMED%20LIKE%20PEOPLE%20WERE%20PUMPING%20JUST%20AS%20FAST%20AS%20HE%20COULD%20DELIVER%20IT.%20SO%20FAR%2C%20NO%20REPORTS%20OF%20GAS%20SHORTAGES%20AROUND%20HERE...YOU%20JUST%20HAVE%20TO%20BE%20PATIENT.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FLines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_0_7625548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F29%2FLines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draws_closer_599870_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661721493%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPn5LPIu_XXVwI4mxWffnWeKCPy4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fofficials-hope-lessons-learned-from-irma-will-make-gassing-up-easier"}},"createDate":"Aug 29 2019 05:18PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426250358_426246170_106366",video:"599870",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_0_7625548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"IT%2520SEEMED%2520LIKE%2520PEOPLE%2520WERE%2520PUMPING%2520JUST%2520AS%2520FAST%2520AS%2520HE%2520COULD%2520DELIVER%2520IT.%2520SO%2520FAR%252C%2520NO%2520REPORTS%2520OF%2520GAS%2520SHORTAGES%2520AROUND%2520HERE...YOU%2520JUST%2520HAVE%2520TO%2520BE%2520PATIENT.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draws_closer_599870_1800.mp4?Expires=1661721493&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Pn5LPIu_XXVwI4mxWffnWeKCPy4",eventLabel:"Lines%20for%20gas%20lengthen%20as%20hurricane%20draws%20closer-426246170",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fofficials-hope-lessons-learned-from-irma-will-make-gassing-up-easier"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/officials-hope-lessons-learned-from-irma-will-make-gassing-up-easier">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-426250358"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 05:18PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426250358").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426250358").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-426250358" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426250358-426246155"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426250358-426246155" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Lines_for_gas_lengthen_as_hurricane_draw_1_7625549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426250358" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRANDON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Keeping gas pumping is critical as a storm approaches, but gassing up may take you longer.</p><p>There was already a long line at the Costco gas pumps in Brandon Thursday.</p><p>"I had to wait for 45 minutes," said Cesar DeJesus, "It's looking pretty nasty out there so we've got to get ready."</p><p>We met Richard Rioles filling containers with gas at a Wawa on Dale Mabry.</p><p>"Gas for my generator, just to be on the cautious side," he told us.</p> <div id='continue-text-426250358' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426250358' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426250358' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426250358', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426250358'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Floridians remember the mass evacuation ahead of Hurricane Irma when gas supplies in some areas couldn't keep up with the millions of people in their cars evacuating.</p><p>The governor wants to avoid the same mess. He declared a state of emergency ahead of Dorian.</p><p>"One of the things the state of emergency allows us to do is to get more fuel into gas stations," said Governor Ron DeSantis. </p><p>Port Tampa Bay is critical in supplying gasoline.</p><p>"Facilities there not only support Tampa but also the Orlando market and with calm seas in the gulf right now that's allowing us to traverse the Gulf Of Mexico," said David Mica, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Council.</p><p>Mica said tanker truck drivers can work longer and trucks can haul more fuel under the state of emergency.</p><p>"The good news right now is that we are unimpeded and operating at full throttle," said Mica. </p><p>Full throttle is what it may take to meet the needs of Floridians gassing up ahead of Dorian. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/05/14/2019_List_7258566_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">Download our Hurricane Prep Shopping List here</a>.</strong></p><p><strong>Hurricane Dorian preparations:</strong></p><p>- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-citrus-county"">Citrus County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-desoto-county">DeSoto County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hardee-county">Hardee County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hernando-county">Hernando County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-highlands-county">Highlands County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hillsborough-county">Hillsborough County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-manatee-county">Manatee County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pasco-county">Pasco County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pinellas-county">Pinellas County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-polk-county">Polk County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sarasota-county">Sarasota County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sumter-county">Sumter County</a></p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian track map" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/trackmap_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian spaghetti models" 