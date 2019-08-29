< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426153446" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426153446" data-article-version="1.0">Hurricane Dorian becomes Category 2 storm as it crawls through Atlantic</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-426153446" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hurricane Dorian becomes Category 2 storm as it crawls through Atlantic&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/nhc-hurricane-dorian-is-slowing-down-will-strengthen-in-warmer-waters" data-title="Hurricane Dorian becomes Category 2 storm as it crawls through Atlantic" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/nhc-hurricane-dorian-is-slowing-down-will-strengthen-in-warmer-waters" addthis:title="Hurricane Dorian becomes Category 2 storm as it crawls through Atlantic"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426153446.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426153446");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426153446_426308362_119140"></div> style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/still-2019-08-29-15h04m40s215_1567105650634_7625247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Printable hurricane supply shopping list (PDF)</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Hurricane Dorian became a Category 2 storm Thursday evening, strengthening as it slowly moves its way through the Atlantic.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center's latest data showed "substantial timing differences" with the storm's path and possible arrival on the US East Coast. NHC said Dorian's path will become clearer as the storm interacts with a mid-level ridge over the southeastern United States.</p><p>Hurricane Dorian was located 295 miles ENE of the southeastern Bahamas. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, and moving NW at 12 miles per hour.</p><p>Forecasts initially suggested a late Sunday landfall, with the hurricane barreling through the state. Now, Dorian could arrive on U.S. land as late as Monday evening and models show the storm could be over the state for days.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p> <div id='continue-text-426153446' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426153446' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426153446' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426153446', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/weather/tropics', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426153446'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The extra time over the Atlantic will give the storm even more of a chance to strengthen -- the Hurricane Center says Dorian could become a major Category 4 hurricane before making landfall.</p><p>A high pressure system northeast of Florida will be the deciding factor on the storm's timing and track, Osterberg explained. </p><p>“A stronger high pressure…will push the storm south of the Melbourne area,” he said. “A weaker high will bring it up toward southern Georgia, Jacksonville area. That’s actually where the GFS [forecast model] has it going. But all the rest of [the models] bring it down here [to central-south Florida].”</p><p>Category 4 storms can have winds as high as 156 mph, pushing significant storm surge. Those living in and around the hurricane center’s will see the highest rainfall totals. </p><p>Now that it appears Dorian is moving slower, Labor Day weather in Tampa Bay will be normal, other than the typical thunderstorms, Osterberg explained. What happens after that depends on how strong the high pressure system is northeast of Florida, but those in the Bay Area should prepare for heavy rainfall and gusty winds, just to be safe.</p><p>“What would happen if it slows down? It would be over water longer – which is obviously bad – and bring more rainfall for the state,” Osterberg said, “but it would also allow for that big huge area of high pressure to move a little bit and that would start to turn it to the north. So, does it turn to the north when it hits the coast? When it’s in the middle of the state? That makes a huge difference for us.”</p><p>Hurricane Irma’s last-minute turn into the interior counties in 2017 is a fair reminder that anything can happen to a storm’s track. Computer models by forecasters are based on the latest conditions, and as conditions change, so do those models. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">Track Dorian on MyFoxHurricane.com</a></strong></p><p>Those models are used to generalize a path and intensity of a storm, and four or five-day track forecasts can have significant errors, but that doesn’t mean they should be ignored. </p><p>“We don’t have all the answers,” Osterberg said. “It just looks like it’s headed into the state. The big question is how strong is it when it makes landfall and how fast does it get out of the state. Right now, the models are slowing this down.”</p><p>Gov. Ron DeSantis extended yesterday's state of emergency to all counties in the state, and the price-gouging hotline was activated statewide.</p><p>Meanwhile, the weekend football game between Boise State and Florida State, planned for Saturday night in Jacksonville, will be moved to Tallahassee and scheduled for 12 p.m. in hopes of avoiding the worst of the storm.</p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian track map" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/trackmap_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian spaghetti models" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/models_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> <tr> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian satellite" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/tropical/ir_enhanced_storm3_1.jpg" /></a></td> <td width="50%"><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="Dorian watches and warnings" src="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com/custom/omni/tropical_warnings_storm3.jpg" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody></table><p><strong>LINK: <a href="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/05/14/2019_List_7258566_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">Download our Hurricane Prep Shopping List here</a>.</strong></p><p><strong>Hurricane Dorian preparations by county:</strong></p><p>- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-citrus-county"">Citrus County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-desoto-county">DeSoto County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hardee-county">Hardee County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hernando-county">Hernando County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-highlands-county">Highlands County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hillsborough-county">Hillsborough County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-manatee-county">Manatee County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pasco-county">Pasco County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pinellas-county">Pinellas County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-polk-county">Polk County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sarasota-county">Sarasota County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sumter-county">Sumter County</a></p> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Tropics" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"4453414" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Tropics Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain" title="Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain" data-articleId="426308018" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_0_7626349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If stores are sold out of your hurricane preparation needs, you might try online retailers or delivery services, like Amazon or Instacart." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If stores are sold out of your hurricane preparation needs, you might try online retailers or delivery services, like Amazon or Instacart.</p><p>Some hurricane supplies, such as flashlights and batteries were still fully-stocked Thursday night and could still arrive before the storm. But some online retailers and delivery services were already warning consumers: deliveries might not make it in time.</p><p>Amazon says it is still able to make deliveries in Florida, but it's unclear for how much longer. We could start seeing effects from the storm as early as Monday, which means now is the time to place your orders if you want to get them before the storm hits.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after" title="Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after" data-articleId="426304522" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_0_7626360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_0_7626360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_0_7626360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_0_7626360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_0_7626360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To fully prepare for a major storm, experts say you need to do more than buy water, batteries, and food." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>To fully prepare for a major storm, experts say you need to do more than buy water, batteries, and food.</p><p>Taking some simple steps now will make filing insurance claims quicker and easier if disaster strikes. To protect your property, insurance agent, Melissa Ems says the best place to start is knowing what you own.</p><p>“One of the biggest things I encourage is to take an inventory of all the contents in your house,” she said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fpl-secures-nearly-13-000-workers-to-restore-power-after-dorian" title="FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian" data-articleId="426304186" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/10/FPL_crews_head_to_Panhandle_0_6184288_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FPL secures nearly 13,000 workers to restore power after Dorian</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 12:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Florida's largest utility company says it is already making preparations to restore power after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.</p><p>Florida Power and Light announced they have activated their emergency response plan in advance of the storm.</p><p>The company said they have secured nearly 13,000 employees and additional personnel for restoration efforts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cholesterade-aims-to-lower-cholesterol-naturally"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Drink_aims_to_lower_cholesterol_naturall_1_7626372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drink_aims_to_lower_cholesterol_naturall_1_20190830043838"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cholesterade aims to lower cholesterol naturally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/online-retailers-still-selling-storm-prep-items-but-delivery-times-uncertain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_7626350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Delivery_times_for_online_orders_uncerta_1_20190830043333"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Online retailers still selling storm prep items, but delivery times uncertain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/preparing-documents-before-the-storm-can-help-with-insurance-claims-after"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/30/Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_7626361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Prepare_insurance_documents_before_the_s_1_20190830043359"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Preparing documents before the storm can help with insurance claims after</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-county-residents-weary-as-another-potentially-devastating-storm-moves-toward-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_7626224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Polk_County_has_a_history_of_storm_devas_1_20190830022211"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Polk County residents weary as another potentially-devastating storm moves toward Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 