3-year-old dead after accidentally shooting self with dad's gun near Bartow Burger King, sheriff says

article

The Brief A 3-year-old boy died Thursday evening after shooting himself with a gun he found while his father tried to pay for dinner at a Bartow drive-thru. Officials said the father set his Glock on the car seat after his credit card failed, prompting the child to pick it up and discharge the firearm. First responders rushed the young boy to the hospital, where medical staff declared him dead following extensive lifesaving efforts.



A 3-year-old boy died Thursday evening after shooting himself in the face with a handgun inside a vehicle at a Burger King in Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Bartow Burger King shooting

What we know:

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, a family that moved from Connecticut four months ago was attempting to buy dinner at a drive-thru when their credit card declined. Deputies said the father grew distracted while searching for another way to pay.

PCSO said as he bent over to check his card, he removed a Glock handgun from his waistband and placed it on the vehicle seat.

The 3-year-old child, who was playing in the backseat, grabbed the firearm and pulled the trigger, according to deputies.

Officials said the father heard a loud pop before frantically running around the vehicle, while a bystander called 911. First responders transported the child to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said the child was to turn four years old in four days.

Florida Legal Process

What we don't know:

Detectives are transferring the investigative information to the State Attorney's Office to evaluate potential charges, though Sheriff Judd noted there is currently no energy for suggesting criminal prosecution.