You can swim in a geothermal sinkhole at this North Port spring
It's become a pilgrimage for some. The green water, with a sulfur-like smell, draws visitors to Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port.
From top to bottom, Lightning fans can get a personal tour of Amalie Arena before a home game
If you’re a Bay Area hockey fan, no doubt you’ve already been to a Tampa Bay Lightning game. However, if you’re ready to take a deeper dive, there’s a way to satisfy your Bolts fandom even more.
Liquid gold: Spiced and sweet Siesta Key Rum transports you to a tropical getaway
A local distillery spices things up with their specially-crafted rum.
Stop and smell the flowers at Selby Gardens, a living museum in Sarasota
If you're looking for a relaxing, day-long getaway, consider visiting the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota.
Metal-plated Solomon’s Castle shines in the middle of a Hardee County swamp
Off the beaten path in the southwest corner of Hardee County, you'll find one man's vision of a castle in the middle of the Florida swamps.
Dream-home fantasies become a reality inside these luxury vacation homes in Kissimmee
At first glance, the home might seem right out of an episode of MTV Cribs.
Maxwell Groves gives an old slice of Florida life
Travel down the back roads of Highlands County, make a turn onto East Circle Street and you'll find an open sign on a wooden porch with rocking chairs.
Bradenton museum offers something for everyone
Want to see a meteorite from space? Or is your interest more in ancient fossils from long extinct beasts that walked the earth? What if you could see both in the same place while learning about other parts of this amazing world we live in?
Belleview Inn reveals the history of tourism in Florida
There are few resorts in the sunshine state which allow visitors to indulge in modern-day luxury while paying tribute to Florida’s past.
A Sebring soda shop pops with hundreds of unique flavors
There's a little shop in Sebring that's serving up more than just hot dogs and ice cream -- they offer hundreds of different kinds of soda.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum intertwines city's history with antique cars
If you're looking for speed and a piece of history, you can find it at the Sarasota Classic Car Museum.
Escape the city life at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve
St. Pete's skyline can be seen far in the distance, and it’s the only ‘urban’ reminder as you arrive at the Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, which is truly an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Reach new heights (and overcome your fear of heights) at Empower Adventures
Not far from the hustle and bustle of the city, high above the trees, there’s a place where you can take your adventures to new heights.
This quirky pink museum in Sarasota is filled with whimsical items
On U.S Highway 41 in Sarasota, a pink building with a gigantic flamingo and life-sized snowman will catch your attention.
Bok Tower is the ideal place to unplug, reconnect with nature
In the heart of Polk County, a historic tower stands 205 feet tall.
Florida's orange satisfies the sweet (or citrus) tooth at Davidson of Dundee
It's a sweet discovery hidden in the heart of Dundee, Florida. Known for its famed citrus candies, Davidson of Dundee is able to turn the Florida orange into a sugary delight.
Brick Street Farms is a hidden gem producing fresh food
Tampa Bay is full of hidden gems, and even hidden farms.
Sarasota's Ca' d'Zan is filled with architectural beauty, and a great love story
Circus magnates John and Mable Ringling spared no expense building their dream home in Sarasota in 1926, and the Ca' d'Zan is nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.
Sweet Blossom farm is where dozens of alpacas roam -- each with their own personality
Maybe it’s their funny faces, or the adorable way their mouths move when they chew, but there’s something about the alpaca that's both laughable and lovable.
Keel & Curley Winery has been serving Plant City for over a decade
Some of the greatest wine destinations may be found in California or Italy, but there is one winery that has been serving the Tampa Bay area for years.