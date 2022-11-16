FOX 13 Tampa Bay

Top Stories
I-4 reopens following deputy-involved shooting
Click the video above to watch Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd's press conference.
For the first time in Pinellas County, traffic crash victims and advocates walked along roads in Treasure Island and St. Petersburg for World Day of Remembrance.
In 92 years of soccer’s biggest event, a host team had never lost its opening game.
The glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision.
It was November 18, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy rode through the streets of Tampa and visited MacDill Air Force Base. Four days later, he was assassinated.
It's going to be a chilly weekend, but it's still good fishing weather. It actually entices different species and makes fishing more predictable, according to Captain Dylan Hubbard at Hubbard's Marina in John's Pass.