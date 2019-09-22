Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5
Gerrit Cole pitched another playoff masterpiece and the Houston Astros jumped to a quick lead, turning back the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 Thursday night in Game 5 to set up a titanic showdown with the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series.
Bucs' O.J. Howard makes bare-handed catch during ALDS Game 4
Only in Tampa Bay will sports fans see a pro-football player catch a ball at an MLB division series game.
Rays beat Astros 4-1 to even ALDS
Willy Adames homered and made a sensational relay throw from shortstop, Tommy Pham also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays chased Justin Verlander early in beating the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.
Rays rock the Trop; take Game 3 from Houston
Kevin Kiermaier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer as Tampa Bay teed off on Zack Greinke, and the Rays backed another clutch playoff pitching performance by Charlie Morton to beat the Houston Astros 10-3 Monday and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.
Tampa Bay Rays try to prevent the Astros from sweeping ALDS
Charlie Morton hopes to start the Tampa Bay Rays' comeback in the AL Division Series against the Astros, two years after pitching Houston to its first championship.
Cole fans 15, Bregman homers as Astros top Rays 3-1
Houston's pair of aces dealt the Astros a pair of wins.
Verlander, Altuve lead Astros over Rays 6-2 in ALDS opener
Asked what went wrong for his Tampa Bay Rays, manager Kevin Cash invented a word.
Tampa Bay Rays ready to take on Astros in AL Division Series
In an era when openers are in vogue and they're facing the team who started the trend, everything's coming up aces for the Houston Astros this postseason.
Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game
Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.
Tampa Bay Rays, A's meet in AL wild card game at Oakland
Bob Melvin has been counting on his young Oakland Athletics to build on last season's playoff return that ended in a lopsided wild-card loss at Yankee Stadium.
Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays
TORONTO (AP) - Blake Snell lost in a tuneup for a potential postseason outing, and the Tampa Bay Rays were beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Sunday in their last game before the wild card playoff against the Oakland Athletics.
Rays lose 4-1, heading to Oakland for AL Wild Card Game
The Tampa Bay Rays are headed west for the AL Wild Card Game.
Playoff-bound: Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays
The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.
Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game
Baseball dreams came true Wednesday night for Landon Marazon, a 10-year-old who lost part of his hand in an ATV accident. He got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Tampa Bay Rays Game against the New York Yankees.
Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay bullpen combined on a one-hitter and the Rays held their lead in the AL wild-card race, beating the New York Yankees 4-0 Wednesday night. Tampa Bay began the night in the second wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of Cleveland and a half-game behind Oakland.
Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief
The Tampa Bay Rays have developed a knack for comeback wins.
Rays already in the postseason mindset
It's been six years, but Kevin Kiermaier remembers all too well what the push for the playoffs is all about.
Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off. The announced attendance was 8,779.
Eovaldi, Vazquez help Red Sox beat contending Rays 7-4
Nathan Eovaldi pitched six gritty innings, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 Sunday.