Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5

Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5

Gerrit Cole pitched another playoff masterpiece and the Houston Astros jumped to a quick lead, turning back the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 Thursday night in Game 5 to set up a titanic showdown with the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series.

Rays beat Astros 4-1 to even ALDS

Rays beat Astros 4-1 to even ALDS

Willy Adames homered and made a sensational relay throw from shortstop, Tommy Pham also went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays chased Justin Verlander early in beating the Houston Astros 4-1 Tuesday night to even their AL Division Series at two games apiece.

Rays rock the Trop; take Game 3 from Houston

Rays rock the Trop; take Game 3 from Houston

Kevin Kiermaier hit a go-ahead, three-run homer as Tampa Bay teed off on Zack Greinke, and the Rays backed another clutch playoff pitching performance by Charlie Morton to beat the Houston Astros 10-3 Monday and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.

Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game

Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game

Yandy Diaz slugged baseball's lowest spender into a matchup with mighty Houston, Charlie Morton silenced the powerful Athletics on the mound, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland at its own game 5-1 in the AL wild-card round Wednesday night.

Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays

Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays

TORONTO (AP) - Blake Snell lost in a tuneup for a potential postseason outing, and the Tampa Bay Rays were beaten by the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Sunday in their last game before the wild card playoff against the Oakland Athletics.

Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win

Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay bullpen combined on a one-hitter and the Rays held their lead in the AL wild-card race, beating the New York Yankees 4-0 Wednesday night. Tampa Bay began the night in the second wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of Cleveland and a half-game behind Oakland.

Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4

Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off. The announced attendance was 8,779.