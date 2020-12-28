Tampa Bay Lighting to open season without fans

The Tampa Bay Lightning will open its 2020-21 season without fans due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Hillsborough County and west-central Florida, according to Vinik Sports Group, LLC, the parent company of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

A missed opportunity: Tampa Bay teams soar, fans watch from afar

This has been a year for Tampa Bay sports like no other, though the area’s three successful professional franchises haven’t had a chance to truly capitalize on the boom and energize pockets of a fan base that in recent years have earned the tag of front-runners.

Lightning team chiropractor Tim Bain big part of championship run

I see two distinctly different, joyous emotions on the face of Dr. Tim Bain as I talk to him via Zoom. There is the joy of being a part of the Lightning's incredible journey to the Stanley Cup championship and there is the equal joy of finally being reunited with his family after 65 days in the isolation bubble in Toronto and Edmonton.

RayJ becomes Lightning country for Stanley Cup celebrations

Electric celebrations for the Bolts lit up the night sky Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning took over Raymond James Stadium for an unforgettable Stanley Cup celebration, along with thousands of fans and of course, the one-and-only Stanley Cup.