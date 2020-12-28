Stamkos, Palat lift Lightning over Blackhawks again
Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist each, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday night.
Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
Tampa Bay Lightning ready to defend Stanley Cup as the Bolts head into home-opener
The first Tampa Bay Lightning game of the season is Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Tampa Bay Lighting to open season without fans
The Tampa Bay Lightning will open its 2020-21 season without fans due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Hillsborough County and west-central Florida, according to Vinik Sports Group, LLC, the parent company of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Tampa Bay Lightning will open its 2020-21 season without fans due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Hillsborough County and west-central Florida, according to Vinik Sports Group, LLC, the parent company of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Tampa Bay Lightning embrace challenge of defending Stanley Cup title
Winning Stanley Cup championships in consecutive seasons are rare, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are confident they can do it.
Ottawa Senators acquire Coburn, Paquette, pick from Lightning
The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette, and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Lightning.
Tampa Bay Lightning’s Kucherov to miss regular season with hip injury
Leading playoff scorer Nikita Kucherov is expected to miss the entire regular season because of a hip injury that requires surgery.
Tampa Bay Lightning release scheduled for shortened NHL season
The Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2021 season schedule and will begin defending the Stanley Cup on Jan. 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Raptors, Lightning taking center stage at Tampa's Amalie Arena
For the first time in months, fans will head inside Amalie Arena for the Toronto Raptors first game. The NBA team is calling Tampa its temporary home for a while.
Tampa Bay Lightning opens new street hockey rinks in Pasco County
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the opening of new street hockey rinks in Holiday and Wesley Chapel, making for a total of 10 rinks in five Tampa Bay counties.
Sergachev re-signs with Lightning for 3 years, $14 million
The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year, $14.4 million contract.
Stanley Cup champs Tampa Bay Lightning laying off 30 workers because of virus
Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning said Monday they are eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even winning a championship does not spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus.
A missed opportunity: Tampa Bay teams soar, fans watch from afar
This has been a year for Tampa Bay sports like no other, though the area’s three successful professional franchises haven’t had a chance to truly capitalize on the boom and energize pockets of a fan base that in recent years have earned the tag of front-runners.
Tampa Bay Lightning mega-fan shows loyalty with sleeve tattoo of team, Cup
One Tampa Bay Lightning fan is taking his love for the team to an extreme level.
Goalies get shuffled in NHL free agency; Lightning quickly depleted
It didn't take long for the bubble to begin bursting on the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup party.
Lightning team chiropractor Tim Bain big part of championship run
I see two distinctly different, joyous emotions on the face of Dr. Tim Bain as I talk to him via Zoom. There is the joy of being a part of the Lightning's incredible journey to the Stanley Cup championship and there is the equal joy of finally being reunited with his family after 65 days in the isolation bubble in Toronto and Edmonton.
Winning seasons still means losses for Tampa Bay businesses
No sports meant a huge loss in revenue for businesses
Lightning strike: Tampa Bay hockey is the 2020 antidote fans needed
If sports teaches anything, it's that the best moments for a team won't mean much -- unless you've experienced the tough ones too.
RayJ becomes Lightning country for Stanley Cup celebrations
Electric celebrations for the Bolts lit up the night sky Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning took over Raymond James Stadium for an unforgettable Stanley Cup celebration, along with thousands of fans and of course, the one-and-only Stanley Cup.