Dade City church packs Christmas gift boxes for kids in developing countries
Parishioners at First Baptist Church in Dade City are helping children have a Merry Christmas by supplying gifts.
NFL star returns to Tampa to make a difference for homeless citizens
Green Bay Packer wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is used to the spotlight. The former University of South Florida star is using his fame to proved people with life necessities.
Enterprising Latinas lifts up female entrepreneurs
Work never ends for the founder of an organization that helps women in Hillsborough County become successful entrepreneurs.
Internships help those with disabilities gain work experience
A state program is helping people with disabilities pave their way to employment.
Hernando 8-year-old is proof that Santa comes in all shapes and sizes
A young boy is making sure every student in his elementary school has a gift for Christmas. His kind heart is What's Right With Tampa Bay.
Retired mess hall Army sergeant continues serving veterans
A retired Army Sergeant has continued to serve his country and other veterans through sustenance.
Acting their age – and loving every minute of it
Senior actors often have a hard time finding roles to play. But a community acting company is providing an outlet for their talent while promoting a positive and healthy lifestyle.
Children's Dream Fund specializes in gifts of hope
A local organization is making wishes for chronically sick children come true. Their kind act of love is What's Right with Tampa Bay.
Friends' backyard BBQ transforms into major fundraising event
Will Wellman is happy for every day after being diagnosed with a rare form of kidney disease 10 years ago. Now he raises money to help others.
Teens race to bring awareness to teen mental health
Some Tampa teens are raising money to help their peers deal with depression and anxiety.
Tampa woman's entrepreneurial drive helps Hispanic community
For Hispanic Heritage Month, we are highlighting a woman whose entrepreneurship changed the life of her community.
Metro Ministries awarded for community service
Metropolitan Ministries received a national award for its services in the Bay Area.
Father, son form lifelong bond over go-cart racing
A son's dream to race go-carts inspired his father to buy a race track.
Thousands continue their educations at Tampa woman's college in Rwanda
For Elizabeth Dearborn Hughes, the road to help others has been long but fulfilling.
Random Acts of Flowers bring smiles to Bay Area patients
Random Acts of Flowers brings smiles to hospital patients around the country. In Tampa, they've made some special arrangements to brighten people's days.
Friends honor Hispanic heritage through volunteerism
As we honor Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the story of two friends who work together to improve their community.
Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true
With the help of funds from the Clearwater For Youth scholarship program, Ashley Holsten is walking through the door to success at St. Petersburg College.
50 years after war, Vietnam veterans hold reunion
It's been 50 years since a group of soldiers who fought together in Vietnam was in the same room, but they finally had their touching reunion.
Mission Smiles gives dental care to anyone who needs it
Tampa dentists are on a mission to help bring smiles to the Bay Area.
Hispanic Heritage Woman of the Year inspired by mother to lead life of service
A woman whose determination and dedication in the Bay Area community has been honored as the Hispanic Heritage Woman of the Year.