Groovy boutique rolls around Tampa Bay
We're going back to the 1960's with Gypsy Junque. It's a traveling boutique in a colorful bus where you'll find a blast from the past, and it's made right here in Tampa Bay.
Artist crafts intricate beads using Japanese paper
St. Pete-based artist Julie Dye has always loved paper. She turned that love into a business, making intricate beads made from Japanese paper into jewelry.
Made Coffee: Cold-brewed and canned in St. Petersburg
Even on the hottest days in Florida, coffee is a staple of everyone’s day. That could be one reason the popularity of cold brew coffee has skyrocketed.
Tampa man uses reclaimed wood in home renovations
From doors and fireplace mantles, to closets and bathroom vanities – one man is bringing reclaimed wood back to life in new and creative designs.
St. Pete seamstress turns discarded sails, burlap, vinyl into fashion accessories
Forget designer handbags. Sustainable is fashionable and a St. Petersburg designer is transforming discarded goods into exciting accessories.
Tampa woman plays in the mud to make beautiful pottery art
Kimberli Cummings has been molding mud for almost three decades and has created thousands of pieces. She showed us how she transforms a squishy, brown wedge into a work of art.
Gulfport-born artist turns metal into marvels
From beautiful murals to impressive sculptures, there are many gifted artists in the Bay Area.
Bay Area bat-maker aims for MLB, World Series
A Tampa man with a passion for woodworking has found his calling. Allan Gutcher handcrafts baseball bats in his garage, but he has big dreams for the company's future.
Abandoned fishing nets transformed into jewelry with a purpose
We live, work, and play on the waters of Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, but the items people leave behind are dangerous for marine life. A group called Planet Love Life has a solution for the problem of nets left behind by anglers.
35 years of savory pastry perfection at Mr. Empanada
What's not to love about an empanada? A fluffy, flaky pastry filled with savory meats and vegetables, easily eaten on the go, is something almost anyone can appreciate.
Sweet food truck was sisters' cool idea
There’s a new food truck serving up sweet treats around the Bay Area, and the two sisters who run it are seeking out the best local ingredients to whip up their creations.
Palmetto tech company help visually impaired read drug labels
A family-owned company in Palmetto, Florida is using technology to make products to help the blind live more independently.
Lasers, sparks, and creativity: Father-son duo makes custom art
When it comes to their family-owned welding and metal fabrication business, Ed Bartles and his son Matt say, “If you can think it, we can do it.” The father-son duo is using sophisticated technology and good old-fashioned creativity to make custom, unique works of art.
Build the boat of your dreams at Intrepid Power Boats
If you are looking for the boat of your dreams, Largo’s Intrepid Power Boats is a good place to start. They have been making custom boats in the Bay Area for 30 years.
From jewelry to glassware, the creations from this St. Pete glass studio shine bright
St. Petersburg has taken on the role as the “glass coast,” and one studio helps the area shine even brighter. Inside Zen Glass Studio, art shines.
Roll with it: Cotton candy meets ice cream at this Tampa shop
You won’t find an ice cream scoop inside this ice cream shop. Xu Bi has been rolling ice cream at Icesmile for about three years and always tries to bring the newest creations to his customers.
Local distillery makes its own whiskey, from farm to barrel
Tucked deep inside the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, NJoy Spirits Distillery is a bit of a trek for most. But for the whiskey connoisseur or those looking for an interesting way to spend the day, Njoy is worth the journey.
Inside the Tervis Tumbler factory
They're famous across the country but they're based right here in Tampa Bay. Tervis Tumbler’s headquarters in north Venice is also home to their expanding factory.
Penguin Pretzels goes from home kitchen to big expansion
Pretzel lovers across Florida know about Penguin Pretzels. Penguin makes twisted treats – both savory and sweet – and ships them all over the state.
Skilled workforce crafts Bertram Yachts for worldwide elite
Some of the highest-quality yachts are made by a workforce in the Bay Area.