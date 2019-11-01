Shriners is putting the FEZ in its inaugural festival
Shriners from the Egypt Temple in Tampa are hosting their inaugural Feztival of Trees at Centro Asturiano in Ybor City. A little more than a dozen trees have been decorated, and are completely outfitted with presents. You can come enjoy the Christmas ambiance for an entry fee of $2 for ages 13 and up. Those under the age of 12 can get in for free. All proceeds go back to the Shriners. Organizers are hoping this grows into a wonderful annual event.

Inside ZooTampa's new animal care facility
Ten years in the making, ZooTampa's new campus is finally open. Charley Belcher got a peek at the four buildings, which include a conservation center, veterinary hospital, nutrition center, and animal care annex.

A glass art exhibit is created by local military veterans
Operation Art of Valor is an exhibit of beautiful blown glass all done by local military veterans. The exhibit runs through December 29. Since the program was launched in March 2018, more than 20 veterans have had the opportunity to learn about glassblowing and other techniques for making glass art. Some even use it as PTSD therapy.

Creative Pinellas prepares for its big fundraising gala
Creative Pinellas is a non-profit local arts agency with a mission to sustain and support the artists of Pinellas County. The event this Thursday, November 14, brings together many of the most accomplished and well-recognized artists in Pinellas for a group exhibition and performance. The Arts Annual showcases professional and emerging artists who received Creative Pinellas’ 2016, 2017 and 2018 individual artist grants.

Tampa cigar factory renovations reveal secret stairwell
The grandson of the founder of J.C. Newman Cigar Company never knew there was a secret stairwell in a room once used by managers to count money made from that day's production of cigars. Employees discovered it two months ago as they continue to upgrade the factory for its 125th anniversary. Apparently, it was used to hide money from the mafia before they can rob the factory.

90-year-old machines are still used to make cigars in Tampa
When J.C. Newman Cigar Company first opened in the late 1800s, they, like all factory, rolled their cigars by hand. The factory introduced machines to speed up the process in the 1930s. Those same machines are still being used today in the last operating cigar factory in Ybor City.

This old-school citrus shop has been around since the 1950s
Lang Sun Country Groves is where you can still ship citrus to friends up north, or enjoy some fresh grapefruit pie they are famous for. The business has been handed down through the generations. The family’s aim was to produce the juiciest, sweetest citrus in Florida.

School Choice window is open in Hillsborough County
The Hillsborough County School District is hosting its School Choice Expo to educate you about everything the district has to offer, including magnet schools. Open enrollment is underway and closes at the end of the year. The event takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.