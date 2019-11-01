Shriners from the Egypt Temple in Tampa are hosting their inaugural Feztival of Trees at Centro Asturiano in Ybor City. A little more than a dozen trees have been decorated, and are completely outfitted with presents. You can come enjoy the Christmas ambiance for an entry fee of $2 for ages 13 and up. Those under the age of 12 can get in for free. All proceeds go back to the Shriners. Organizers are hoping this grows into a wonderful annual event.

16 hours ago