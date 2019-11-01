Shriners is putting the FEZ in its inaugural festival
Shriners from the Egypt Temple in Tampa are hosting their inaugural Feztival of Trees at Centro Asturiano in Ybor City. A little more than a dozen trees have been decorated, and are completely outfitted with presents. You can come enjoy the Christmas ambiance for an entry fee of $2 for ages 13 and up. Those under the age of 12 can get in for free. All proceeds go back to the Shriners. Organizers are hoping this grows into a wonderful annual event.
Inside ZooTampa's new animal care facility
Ten years in the making, ZooTampa's new campus is finally open. Charley Belcher got a peek at the four buildings, which include a conservation center, veterinary hospital, nutrition center, and animal care annex.
Spend a day with Pac-Man, Mario, and plenty of pinball, too
No quarters needed! It may be called the Replay Museum, but you can play with every game that's on display. Charley headed over to Tarpon Springs on Tuesday to see the latest additions to the collection.
FRESHforce Program offers job skill training for those in need
Not only is Feeding Tampa Bay trying to eradicate hunger in our area, but they are also offer a training to those in need called FRESHforce.
A glass art exhibit is created by local military veterans
Operation Art of Valor is an exhibit of beautiful blown glass all done by local military veterans. The exhibit runs through December 29. Since the program was launched in March 2018, more than 20 veterans have had the opportunity to learn about glassblowing and other techniques for making glass art. Some even use it as PTSD therapy.
Retired firefighter finds new passion in woodturning
Nick Reale retired after 30 years with Pinellas Park Fire Rescue, and started his own woodturning studio.
Suncoast Center for Fine Scale Modeling hosting rare two-day open house
Suncoast Center for Fine Scale Modeling is getting ready for their open house on November 16 and 17. The train layouts are amazing, as are the military dioramas that fill the space.
If video games were part of your youth, relive those memories at this St. Pete store
M&M Video Games in St. Petersburg is an 8,000 square-foot warehouse in St. Petersburg. It’s filled with almost any home video game console you can think of, and thousands of throwback games.
Creative Pinellas prepares for its big fundraising gala
Creative Pinellas is a non-profit local arts agency with a mission to sustain and support the artists of Pinellas County. The event this Thursday, November 14, brings together many of the most accomplished and well-recognized artists in Pinellas for a group exhibition and performance. The Arts Annual showcases professional and emerging artists who received Creative Pinellas’ 2016, 2017 and 2018 individual artist grants.
Pasco High perform fight song for 'Hometown Dade City'
You can't celebrate Dade City without high school, so Pasco High School's cheerleading squad and band joined in on Good Day Tampa Bay's 'Hometown Dade City' special to play their fight song.
If you’re going to Steph’s in Dade City, bring your appetite
There is some big personality in Steph’s Southern Soul Restaurant’s dishes. The meals are made with love and come from good old southern recipes.
Dade City has its perks, including the coffee, chocolate and baked goods
Perks Café Artisan Coffee & Chocolates has good coffee, baked goods made from scratch and chocolate -- also made from scratch. In fact it's the perky owner's specialty. Corry Graber moved to Dade City from Michigan, and she says the city reminds her of home.
This Davis Islands bistro is basically an art gallery where you can eat
Pascal’s Artisan Bistro & Gourmet Coffee is a neighborhood eatery that has an emphasis on good food and local art.
Tampa cigar factory renovations reveal secret stairwell
The grandson of the founder of J.C. Newman Cigar Company never knew there was a secret stairwell in a room once used by managers to count money made from that day's production of cigars. Employees discovered it two months ago as they continue to upgrade the factory for its 125th anniversary. Apparently, it was used to hide money from the mafia before they can rob the factory.
Hand-rolling cigars remain a tradition at J.C. Newman Cigar Company
Machines have been used to make cigars at J.C. Newman Cigar Company for decades, but there are still some employees at the factory that continue to hand-roll cigars. They can produce up to 100 per day.
90-year-old machines are still used to make cigars in Tampa
When J.C. Newman Cigar Company first opened in the late 1800s, they, like all factory, rolled their cigars by hand. The factory introduced machines to speed up the process in the 1930s. Those same machines are still being used today in the last operating cigar factory in Ybor City.
This old-school citrus shop has been around since the 1950s
Lang Sun Country Groves is where you can still ship citrus to friends up north, or enjoy some fresh grapefruit pie they are famous for. The business has been handed down through the generations. The family’s aim was to produce the juiciest, sweetest citrus in Florida.
You know her as 'Mamma,' and her authentic Italian deli in Clearwater has been around for 38 years
A Clearwater deli has been around for nearly four decades and continues to create authentic Italian deli dishes.
Clearwater deli makes Italian dishes the old-fashioned way
The owner of Felice’s Italian Pork Store & Deli, Nunziata Bowers – but everyone knows her as Mamma – says they make everything the old-fashioned way.
School Choice window is open in Hillsborough County
The Hillsborough County School District is hosting its School Choice Expo to educate you about everything the district has to offer, including magnet schools. Open enrollment is underway and closes at the end of the year. The event takes place at the Florida State Fairgrounds Friday, November 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.