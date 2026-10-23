'A lot of folks care': St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch fires back at Donald Trump World Series comment

The Brief President Donald Trump said "nobody cares" as he cut off a reporter's question involving the Rays-Brewers World Series matchup and Major League Baseball's looming labor dispute. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch was asked about the comment Friday morning, hours before Game 1. Welch pushed back, pointing to the excitement surrounding the Rays' first World Series appearance since 2020.



St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch fired back Friday morning at President Donald Trump's claim that "nobody cares" about a World Series featuring the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

Speaking at a news conference on World Series security, Welch emphasized that local fans are deeply invested in the team's championship run.

"A lot of folks care," Welch said Friday morning.

St. Petersburg mayor response

The backstory:

Trump made the comment Tuesday during a question-and-answer session with reporters in the Oval Office.

A reporter first asked Trump about the possibility of a Major League Baseball lockout after the current collective bargaining agreement expires in December. Trump said he believed a lockout would happen.

As the reporter followed up by noting that the Rays and Brewers reached the World Series despite operating with lower payrolls, Trump ended the exchange.

"Let's do it another time. Nobody cares," Trump said.

Welch responds to President Trump comment

What they're saying:

Welch appeared surprised when a reporter brought up Trump's remark during a Friday morning news conference about World Series security in St. Petersburg.

"Oh, a lot of folks care," Welch responded.

Welch pointed to the attention surrounding two smaller-market teams reaching the World Series and the excitement generated by the Rays' postseason run.

"I can tell you the folks in Tampa Bay care, the folks in St. Pete care," Welch said. "It's been 18 years, and you've seen what the Trop was like during the playoffs. I haven't seen that level of excitement in a long time here."

What's next:

The Rays are making their third World Series appearance and seeking their first championship.

Game 1 against Milwaukee is Friday night.