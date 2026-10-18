5 adults displaced, 5 pets rescued in Winter Haven apartment complex fire

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The Brief A Sunday morning apartment fire in Winter Haven damaged four units and displaced five adults, according to the Winter Haven Fire Department. Crews brought the heavy blaze under control in 20 minutes and rescued four kittens and a dog, WHFD said. Investigators identified the laundry area as the origin of the fire, while working smoke alarms allowed occupants to evacuate safely.



Four apartments were damaged, five adults were displaced and five pets were rescued after a fire at a Winter Haven apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Winter Haven Fire Department.

Winter Haven apartment complex fire

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the Haven at Lake Deer apartments on 24th Street shortly before 11 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions inside one apartment unit, the department said.

Crews battled the fire and evacuated residents from neighboring apartments. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to WHFD.

Firefighters rescued four kittens and one dog during the response, officials said.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Fire Department

The fire affected four apartments, causing fire, smoke or water damage. Five adults were displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them, WHFD said.

Officials said no civilians or firefighters were injured.

Investigators have preliminarily identified the apartment’s laundry area as the origin of the fire.

Specific fire cause determination

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, WHFD said.

Apartment pet rescues

What they're saying:

"This incident is a great reminder of how important working smoke detectors are in protecting lives. The early warning provided by the smoke detector alerted the occupant to the danger and allowed them to evacuate safely," Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand said. "As fire chief, I cannot stress enough the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home — they provide critical seconds that can make all the difference."