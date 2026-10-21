Beloved Clearwater Marine Aquarium opossum Benjamin dies during procedure

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The Brief A Virginia opossum named Benjamin, known for educating the community at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, has passed away following a sudden decline during a medical procedure. The animal was brought to the facility in September 2024 after surviving a dog attack that left him with severe neurological and physical challenges. Veterinary care staff performed an immediate procedure Tuesday after he showed difficulty breathing and a decreased appetite, but his exact cause of death remains unclear.



A Virginia opossum named Benjamin, who was brought to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium after a dog attack in 2024, has passed away.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium animal loss

What we know:

Officials with CMA said the opossum was showing signs of a decreased appetite and had difficulty breathing Tuesday, prompting veterinary care staff to perform an immediate procedure to address his condition. But, officials said he declined quickly during the procedure and passed away.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the decreased appetite or difficulty breathing.

Florida exhibit ambassador impact

The backstory:

CMA welcomed the Virginia opossum back in September 2024. They said he was about five months old and suffering from life-altering injuries after a dog attack he survived at just 1-month-old.

Benjamin was first brought to CMA for rehabilitation from Nature Wildlife Rescue in Homosassa with lasting neurological and physical challenges. Those challenges included difficulty maintaining his balance, a persistent tilt to the right, a limited ability to turn or climb down trees and difficulty holding objects while balancing.

Despite his challenges, the opossum took center stage in his habitat as part of CMA's Florida Wild & Exotic exhibit, which opened in November 2024. Officials said he also became a CMA ambassador in the Animal Connection program and visited local schools, hotels and businesses to help educate about conservation efforts.

Community wildlife connection memories

What they're saying:

In a social media post, Clearwater Marine Aquarium officials said, "Benji brought joy, curiosity and countless special moments to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His story touched the hearts of guests and staff, and his presence helped create a deeper appreciation for opossums and the wildlife that share our world."