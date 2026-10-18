Coast Guard rescues four people after boat capsizes off Boot Key Harbor
MARATHON, Fla - A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued four people Sunday after their 26-foot catamaran capsized about five miles south of Boot Key Harbor.
Boot Key Harbor rescue
The backstory:
A 26-foot catamaran capsized approximately five miles south of Boot Key Harbor, prompting a emergency response on Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a mayday call on VHF-FM Channel 16 and coordinated the rescue effort. A boat crew from Station Marathon arrived on the scene, located all four individuals aboard the overturned vessel, and brought them safely aboard.
No injuries or pollution concerns were reported following the incident. The coxswain during the rescue, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Boggs, noted that having a marine radio allowed the boaters to call for help quickly.
Coast Guard weather warning
Dig deeper:
Authorities have not released the identity of the four boaters or detailed what caused the catamaran to capsize.
A small craft advisory was in effect at the time of the rescue. Boggs urged boaters to check marine weather forecasts and carry essential safety equipment, including a marine radio, before heading out on the water.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a U.S. Coast Guard news release, which detailed the rescue operation and provided statements from the responding crew.