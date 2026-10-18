Coast Guard rescues four people after boat capsizes off Boot Key Harbor

The Brief Coast Guard crews rescued four people after their 26-foot catamaran overturned off Boot Key Harbor, Florida. Boaters used a marine radio to broadcast a mayday call, allowing responders to locate them quickly. Officials reported no injuries or environmental pollution, while warning boaters of an active small craft advisory.



A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued four people Sunday after their 26-foot catamaran capsized about five miles south of Boot Key Harbor.

Boot Key Harbor rescue

The backstory:

A 26-foot catamaran capsized approximately five miles south of Boot Key Harbor, prompting a emergency response on Sunday. Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a mayday call on VHF-FM Channel 16 and coordinated the rescue effort. A boat crew from Station Marathon arrived on the scene, located all four individuals aboard the overturned vessel, and brought them safely aboard.

No injuries or pollution concerns were reported following the incident. The coxswain during the rescue, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Boggs, noted that having a marine radio allowed the boaters to call for help quickly.

Coast Guard weather warning

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not released the identity of the four boaters or detailed what caused the catamaran to capsize.

A small craft advisory was in effect at the time of the rescue. Boggs urged boaters to check marine weather forecasts and carry essential safety equipment, including a marine radio, before heading out on the water.