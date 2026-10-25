Coming to Tampa Bay for the World Series? Here’s how to spend your time outside the ballpark

article

The Brief Visiting baseball fans traveling to Tropicana Field for the World Series can discover top dining, arts and coastal spots across Tampa Bay. Top cultural destinations near the ballpark include downtown St. Petersburg's Central Avenue, the waterfront pier and the Dalí Museum. Historic dining landmarks spanning Tampa's Ybor City to South Tampa offer local culinary traditions for visitors between games.



The World Series is bringing baseball fans to Tampa Bay, but there's plenty to experience between innings.

For visitors arriving for Game 3 at Tropicana Field, the trip can be about more than watching baseball. The region offers waterfront dining, vibrant entertainment districts, cultural landmarks and some of Florida's best-known beaches.

Whether you're visiting from Milwaukee or traveling from somewhere else, here are a few ways to experience what Tampa Bay has to offer.

Start your visit in St. Petersburg

Big picture view:

Baseball is bringing fans to St. Petersburg, but the city's downtown is worth exploring on its own.

The St. Pete Pier provides a place to stroll along the waterfront, take photos and enjoy views of Tampa Bay. Visitors can also explore nearby parks, public art and restaurants.

Art is another major draw. The Dalí Museum houses an extensive collection dedicated to Salvador Dalí, offering a cultural stop just a short drive from the ballpark.

For a more neighborhood-focused experience, head to Central Avenue. The area features locally owned businesses, colorful art, breweries, cafés and restaurants.

Where to grab a memorable meal

Dig deeper:

Tampa Bay's restaurant scene reflects the area's mix of Cuban, Spanish, coastal and contemporary Florida influences. These established destinations offer visitors a taste of the region.

Tampa's historic Ybor City neighborhood is home to Columbia Restaurant, Florida's oldest operating eatery, according to the restaurant's website. The site says the restaurant's history dates back to 1905, and is now the largest Spanish restaurant in the world, covering 52,000 square feet.

For a meal with a waterfront setting along Tampa's Riverwalk, Ulele serves dishes inspired by ingredients from Florida waters and Native American land. Dishes are made on a 10' diameter barbacoa grill.

What began as a Sunoco gas station in 1992 has transformed into Ferg’s, a legendary St. Pete sports bar and event space featuring 100+ TVs and a capacity of up to 3,000 people. No matter the sport, Ferg’s brings the energy, the atmosphere, and the ultimate game-day experience right to the heart of St. Pete.

Visitors planning a special night out may want to consider Bern's Steak House in South Tampa. Known for its steaks, extensive wine selection and dedicated dessert room, Bern’s offers an unforgettable dining experience that’s perfect for a special occasion.

Five ways to see more of Tampa Bay

Local perspective:

There's no shortage of activities for visitors with extra time before the first pitch.

Take in the waterfront: Walk the Walk the Tampa Riverwalk for views of the river, access to restaurants and stops at downtown attractions.

Discover Ybor City's history: Explore the historic district known for its cigar-making roots, distinctive architecture and Cuban and Spanish influences. Explore the historic district known for its cigar-making roots, distinctive architecture and Cuban and Spanish influences.

Plan a beach outing: St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach offer opportunities to enjoy the Gulf Coast, although visitors should account for travel time.

Visit the Florida Aquarium : Families and marine-life enthusiasts can explore exhibits at the aquarium near downtown Tampa's waterfront. Families and marine-life enthusiasts can explore exhibits at the aquarium near downtown Tampa's waterfront.

Explore local art: St. Petersburg's murals, galleries and museums offer an easy way to experience the area's creative side.

Getting around on game day

Big picture view:

One detail visitors should keep in mind: Tampa and St. Petersburg are separate cities on opposite sides of Tampa Bay.

Fans staying in downtown Tampa will need to plan their trip to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, and traffic can affect travel times.

Before leaving for the stadium, check the latest parking information, traffic conditions and venue policies. If you're planning dinner at a popular restaurant, check operating hours and make reservations when available.