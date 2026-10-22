Couple who helped bring MLB team to Tampa Bay eyes World Series victory

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The Brief Jack and Mary Critchfield have sat behind home plate at Tropicana Field for the last 28 years. Jack — a former utility executive — played a key role in helping bring Major League Baseball to St. Petersburg in the 1990s. The couple plans to be back in their front-row seats on Monday night during Game 3 of the World Series.



For nearly three decades, one couple has shared front-row seats behind home plate at Tropicana Field. This October, they're hoping to witness history as the Tampa Bay Rays chase their first World Series championship.

What we know:

Jack and Mary Critchfield have been married nearly 40 years, sharing a lifelong love for each other and baseball.

For 93-year-old Jack, baseball has always been much more than a game.

"All good things that have happened in my life really started with baseball and my love for the game," he said.

Back in the 1990s, Jack — then an executive at Florida Progress Corp., the parent company of Florida Power — played a pivotal role in bringing Major League Baseball to Tampa Bay.

Ever since Opening Day 1998, Jack and Mary have become fixtures behind home plate.

Courtesy Critchfield's

What they're saying:

"Not only did she pick up on baseball, she now knows it better than I do," Critchfield said. "She pushes me to come to the game."

For Mary, the ballpark has become their favorite place to spend quality time together.

"I always say it’s our date night with 15,000 to 20,000 other people," she said.

By the numbers:

Over the last 28 seasons, the couple has attended an average of 78 out of 81 regular-season home games each year.

Along the way, they've developed lasting friendships with fellow fans and stadium employees, turning Tropicana Field into their second home.

"We know a lot about people's lives," Mary said. "Sometimes more than you even know about your own family members."

Courtesy Critchfield's

The backstory:

Even the most loyal fans have faced their share of setbacks. For the Critchfields, one of the biggest came in October 2024, when Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field.

The damage left Jack wondering whether Major League Baseball would ever return to St. Petersburg.

"Truly when the top went off The Trop, I figured this might be the end," he said. "This might be end of baseball in this area."

Two years later, Tropicana Field has been restored after a nearly $60 million renovation. The Rays have also bounced back, capturing the American League pennant.

Local perspective:

Earlier this month, Jack received an unforgettable phone call from the organization, inviting him to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

For someone who helped bring professional baseball to Tampa Bay, stepping onto the mound in front of a sold-out crowd was an emotional, full-circle moment.

"That stadium was so full of people and they were cheering so loudly," Critchfield concluded. "It didn't just hit me in the heart; it hit me in my soul."

Courtesy Critchfield's

The Critchfields described the experience as one of the best days of their lives.

Now, the Critchfields are looking ahead to the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They'll return to their familiar seats behind home plate Monday night for Game 3, hoping the Rays can capture their first championship.

What's next:

The Clearwater couple is also excited about the team's planned $2.3 billion ballpark in Tampa, expected to open in 2029.

They say the drive would be about the same as their current trip to Tropicana Field and have already signed up for season tickets at the new stadium.

After 28 seasons together behind home plate, Jack and Mary hope their baseball tradition continues for years to come.