Dog cognitive decline treatment: USF Health develops new gene therapy

The Brief USF Health researchers are developing a gene therapy injection for dogs with cognitive decline. The proposed one-time treatment aims to target the disease itself rather than just manage symptoms. The project remains in early stages as the team seeks additional funding.



Researchers at the University of South Florida are developing a gene therapy injection aimed at treating canine cognitive decline. The team hopes the one-time treatment will target the disease directly and give pets more quality time with their families.

Tampa dog research

Big picture view:

USF researchers have been working on the project since 2019. The proposed treatment would use gene therapy to help a dog's body produce a molecule with anti-inflammatory, protective and regenerative effects.

USF research associate Dr. Aurelie Joly-Amado says current treatments for canine cognitive decline focus on managing symptoms. Her team's approach aims to target the disease itself, with an injection administered by veterinarians.

"It's like injecting a little mini-factory that is going to, the body is going to produce this molecule that has anti-inflammatory effect, microbiome protection effect, and regeneration effect," Joly-Amado said. "And we think that for dogs in particular, one injection and done is going to be very helpful."

Pet loss motivation

The backstory:

Kate Heath's 12-year-old pug, Ivy, experienced changes that included staring at walls, changes in affection and disrupted sleep. Ivy was diagnosed with canine cognitive decline, leaving Heath feeling helpless and facing the difficult decision to put her dog down.

Ivy's experience is part of the motivation behind the research team's effort to find a better treatment option for dogs with the condition.

Future medical applications

What's next:

The project remains in early stages as researchers seek additional funding from the National Institutes of Health and private foundations. The team hopes to eventually adapt the technology for cats and explore potential treatments for human Alzheimer's disease.