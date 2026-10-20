Dog reunited with owner after being rescued from Florida sinkhole

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The Brief Firefighters and local workers rescued a border collie trapped in a 10-foot sinkhole in Chiefland. Crews chipped through tough lime rock using specialized tools to reach the trapped dog. The uninjured dog jumped toward her owner, who safely pulled her out of the deep pit.



A border collie is safe after falling into a 10-foot-deep sinkhole Friday morning in Chiefland.

Sinkhole trap

What we know:

Chiefland Fire received a call around 5:55 a.m. Friday regarding a 10-foot sinkhole near 8138 NW 77th Pl., where a dog was trapped inside.

The border collie looks up from inside the narrow opening of the 10-foot sinkhole before rescuers worked to free her. Courtesy: Chiefland Fire Rescue.

First responders on scene with Engine 71, Fire 71 and two volunteers contacted technical rescue for a phone consultation.

Jones Masonry provided a mini excavator to help crews dig into the sinkhole.

Jones Masonry provided a mini excavator to help crews dig into the sinkhole. Courtesy: Chiefland Fire Rescue.

However, heavy lime rock stopped the excavator from digging deeper, forcing crews to chip away at the rock manually with tools to reach the animal.

A emergency responder uses a shovel to clear dirt and rock from around the opening of the 10-foot sinkhole during rescue operations. Courtesy: Chiefland Fire Rescue.

Dog rescued

What we know:

As rescuers worked closer, the border collie began jumping toward the top of the pit. The dog's owner called out to her and managed to grab hold, pulling her out of the sinkhole at around 8:19 a.m.

The border collie's owner pets her dog immediately after the animal emerged from the sinkhole. Courtesy: Chiefland Fire Rescue.

The dog was uninjured, in good spirits and running around after the rescue. Chiefland Fire and the Levy County Road Department expressed gratitude to Jones Masonry for supplying the excavator.

The owner embraces her border collie on the grass after the uninjured dog was safely removed from the pit. Courtesy: Chiefland Fire Rescue.

Ongoing assessment

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed what caused the sinkhole to form near the roadway. It remains unknown if any structural repairs are needed for the surrounding property.