Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old North Port boy: FDLE

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The Brief A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for 16-year-old Shiloh Turk-McGlade, who was last seen in North Port, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE says the teen was last seen on Mesa Street and is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 180 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities warn anyone who sees the missing teenager not to approach him and to call law enforcement immediately.



A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for a 16-year-old boy last seen in North Port, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Florida missing teen alert

What we know:

Shiloh Turk-McGlade was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of Mesa Street, FDLE said.

Turk-McGlade is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Missing teen disappearance circumstances

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what Turk-McGlade was wearing when he was last seen or the circumstances of his disappearance.

North Port police tip contact line

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Turk-McGlade is asked not to approach him and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about Turk-McGlade’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or call 911.