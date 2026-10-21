Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old North Port boy: FDLE
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for a 16-year-old boy last seen in North Port, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Florida missing teen alert
What we know:
Shiloh Turk-McGlade was last seen in the area of the 7500 block of Mesa Street, FDLE said.
Turk-McGlade is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.
Missing teen disappearance circumstances
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding what Turk-McGlade was wearing when he was last seen or the circumstances of his disappearance.
North Port police tip contact line
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Turk-McGlade is asked not to approach him and to contact law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information about Turk-McGlade’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a missing child alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.