Election 2026: Here’s when Floridians need to register to vote

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The Brief Florida voters must register by Monday, Oct. 5 to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election. State residents can submit applications online, in person, or by mail through local election supervisors. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, with mail ballot requests due by Oct. 22.



Florida voters have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register or update their voter registration ahead of the 2026 General Election.

Florida registration options

What To Know:

Eligible residents can register online through the state's portal, in person at a county election office, or by mailing a voter application.

Voters must

Be a citizen of the United States of America (only U.S. citizens have the right to register or vote in Florida.

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored

In order to check your voter registration status, click here to find your county and type in your information.

Voting schedule details

Timeline:

Mail ballot requests must be submitted by Oct. 22. The mandatory early voting period for the General Election spans from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, ending the weekend before Election Day.

On Nov. 3, polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.