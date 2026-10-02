Election 2026: Here’s when Floridians need to register to vote
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida voters have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register or update their voter registration ahead of the 2026 General Election.
Florida registration options
What To Know:
Eligible residents can register online through the state's portal, in person at a county election office, or by mailing a voter application.
Voters must
- Be a citizen of the United States of America (only U.S. citizens have the right to register or vote in Florida.
- Be a legal resident of Florida
- Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered
- Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote
- Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored
- Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored
In order to check your voter registration status, click here to find your county and type in your information.
Voting schedule details
Timeline:
Mail ballot requests must be submitted by Oct. 22. The mandatory early voting period for the General Election spans from Oct. 24 through Oct. 31, ending the weekend before Election Day.
On Nov. 3, polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Division of Elections and local county supervisors of elections.